Fort Collins, CO

Police seek information about stranger assaults

 4 days ago
  • Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

Three teens have reported concerning interactions with unknown men in the last several months. While there’s currently no evidence that directly connects these incidents, the cases share some similarities and police want to raise community awareness.

On August 21, 2021 around 9:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking by herself in Overland Park (2900 block of Virginia Dale Drive). A man approached from behind and tried to engage in conversation with her. She rebuffed his attempts and continued walking, at which time he grabbed her wrist. She sprayed him with pepper spray and ran home. The victim was not injured. She described the suspect as 20-30 years old, around 6 feet tall, with brown hair, little to no facial hair, and an average build.

On October 13, 2021, a teenage girl was at a youth group event in the 1600 block of West Drake Rd. Between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m., she went out to her vehicle in the parking lot. An unknown man grabbed her from behind. She pulled away, started running, and tripped. The man grabbed her again, but she fought him off and returned to the building. The victim had minor scrapes and bruising from the incident but was otherwise uninjured. The suspect was described as approximately 5’10 tall and wearing a mask that covered his face, a dark hoodie, and gloves.

On November 23, 2021, a teenage girl was attending sports team practice at the Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) located at 1801 Riverside Avenue. Around 6:50 p.m., she was jogging around the outside of the building when an unknown man came out from behind a bush and grabbed her wrist. She kicked him and ran back into the building. The victim was not injured during this incident. She described the suspect as possibly in his 20s, around 6 feet tall, with an athletic build, short brown hair, and stubble facial hair.

In each of these situations, responding officers canvassed the area but did not locate any possible suspects. Detectives have continued investigating but haven’t identified any verified connections between the incidents or victims, nor were they able to obtain any video footage from these areas.

“These incidents happened weeks apart, took place in different locations, and may not be related at all,” said Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore. “However, we can’t ignore the fact that they do share some similarities, which is why we’re asking our community to remain aware and let us know if they have tips about these or other similar incidents.”

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.

Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

