The "Stench" of Justice Sotomayor's Putrid Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

By Josh Blackman
 1 day ago
Today I was in Washington, D.C. for a meeting on Capitol Hill. After the briefing, I walked over to the Supreme Court. And much to my pleasant surprise, no "stench" emanated from One First Street. The air was quite fresh. But at least one...

Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Melissa Murray is the Frederick I. and Grace Stokes professor of law at New York University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

AOC is latest Democrat to launch attack on Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Twitter to attack the Supreme Court hours after the justices heard oral arguments in what could be the most significant abortion case in decades. While it could be months until the court announces a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health – which could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

‘Follow The Science’: Pro-lifers Slam Justice Sotomayor After She Compared Unborn Babies To Braindead People

Pro-life activists criticized Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s Wednesday comments that fetal pain before 24 weeks was a “fringe” idea. “Modern research is revealing that unborn babies do feel pain at an early stage, and we see that science in action regularly during fetal surgery, in which doctors apply analgesia in utero to prevent the suffering of the unborn child,” Dr. David Prentice, Charlotte Lozier Institute vice president of research and an expert on stem cell research, said in a Dec. 1 press release.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Actually, Justice Sotomayor, everything has changed about the abortion debate since Roe

Justice Sonia Sotomayor bases part of her abortion jurisprudence on demonstrably faulty suppositions about the developing science of pregnancy and contraception. When the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973, the average point of fetal viability was around 28 weeks, a little more than six months of gestation. Title X, the law providing federal funding for family planning for low-income women, had been signed into law by Richard Nixon only three years earlier, and unmarried women had secured the legal right to buy birth control just the year before. Even by the time the court decided Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992, which upheld the essential holding of Roe and used fetal viability as the benchmark for abortion protection, the Food and Drug Administration still hadn't approved emergency contraception or the long-acting reversible contraceptives with near-zero failure rates like hormonal IUDs.
TIME

Facing a Billion-Dollar Shutdown, Congress Can’t Even Agree How to Procrastinate

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Welcome to Washington, currently home to an octogenarian staring contest that will determine whether the military will stand ready, inspectors will check the food heading to holiday tables and families shuffle through busy airports with TSA screeners working with pay—or not.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Breyer and Sotomayor Do Not Understand Who Decides

During arguments in Dobbs, I kept thinking about Who Decides?, Judge Sutton's new book. Justices Breyer and Sotomayor would benefit from a read. Both of these justices often profess profound respect for the democratic process--even though that respect usually manifests itself by the courts intervening in the democratic process. Fittingly, in Dobbs, they forgot that the least dangerous branch is also the least democratic branch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

“Will This Institution Survive the Stench?”: Gutting Abortion Rights Could Damage the Supreme Court’s Own Legitimacy

If there is a white whale in the conservative legal movement, an animating force behind the rise of the Federalist Society and a host of Supreme Court nomination fights, it is the prospect of a future without Roe v. Wade. For nearly 50 years, that landmark decision has enshrined into law a woman’s right to end her pregnancy, which the Supreme Court reaffirmed must be respected without state interference before the line of fetal viability, around 23 or 24 weeks. That principle—Roe’s “essential holding,” in the words of the court—remains broadly popular with the general public, even as the ruling’s fate is now in the hands of a conservative-majority court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in which the court was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June.But during nearly two hours of arguments conservative justices indicated they had questions about the court's current abortion framework. The justices were being asked to overrule the two seminal decisions in the context of a Mississippi law that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Justice Sotomayor Warns of Political Consequences in Supreme Court Abortion Case: ‘Will This Institution Survive the Stench This Creates?’

As the Supreme Court presided over the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned of the potential ramifications if the decision is viewed to be tainted by politics. The Jackson case gravitates around the question of whether it is constitutional for Mississippi to prohibit pre-viability elective...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Justice Sotomayor Expertly Exposed the Bullshit of Mississippi’s Attack on Abortion Rights

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This morning, as the Supreme Court heard the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades, Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered a stirring series of questions challenging the attempt to upend a person’s right to choose to terminate a pregnancy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reason.com

Justice Sotomayor Needs To Re-Read Marbury v. Madison

During oral argument in Dobbs, Justice Breyer implored everyone to re-read Casey. The former law professor should give Justice Sotomayor another reading assignment. Justice Sotomayor was trying to make the point that many of the Court's decisions are not premised on the written Constitution. (Ilya wrote on this point). Sotomayor identifies Marbury as an example of such a case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
