Morgan Wallen Tops Taylor Swift And Olivia Rodrigo For #1 Album On Billboard’s Year-End Top 200 Chart

Even with all of the distractions and controversies, there’s no denying the star-power of Morgan Wallen.

Morgan released Dangerous: The Double Album in January of this year and it broke a ton of records, from most streams in a week for any Country album to most weeks at Number 1 for a Country Artist.

Of course, he had the infamous racial slur incident that cause him to be suspended from his label, banned from all award shows and taken off Country radio, yet despite all of this, his fans hung with him and gave him a mark that very few artists receive: The #1 album of any genre for a year.

Billboard just released their Billboard Top 200 Albums Year End Chart and topping the list was none other than Morgan Wallen, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke and Taylor Swift.

The chart combines traditional album sales with digital sales and streaming data, creating a wholistic look at the most popular albums of the time frame.

We knew the album was huge, but beating out superstars Taylor Swift and Drake? And as a relative newcomer in the country music space? It’s HARD to do.

And how about a round of applause for the Entertainer Of The Year, Mr. Luke Combs coming in at Number 7, that’s still outrageous for a kid who was playing bars in Boone just a few years ago.

Country music sure is making waves in the mainstream.

But let’s try to get Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade, or Cody Jinks involved in the wave making next time, shall we?