ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g10Z9_0dCcxaVB00

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United , bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.

That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides of the warring houses, and it certainly does not tell the full story of this ding-dong, madcap 3-2 win over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in what was Michael Carrick ’s final game as caretaker and probably his final night as a United employee, but it is a debate that is set to run and run. And ultimately, only one person’s opinion matters.

Can Ronaldo work in Ralf Rangnick ’s ultra-intense gegenpressing system? United’s interim manager will have to judge that on what he sees, and what he witnessed from his seat in the directors’ box is what Old Trafford regulars have watched all season long: a United performance pockmarked by evenly distributed moments of brilliance and ineptitude, but a game ultimately won by Ronaldo’s goals.

A fixture that was once English football’s standard-bearer has become a little frayed around the edges in recent years but what this meeting of two modern rivals lacked in quality, it made up for in entertainment. Arsenal were the better team at points, decidedly second-best at others. The same was true of United. Either could have won it on the balance of play. The team with Ronaldo finishing their chances did.

The two goals to make a difference between victory and defeat were not spectacular - a tap-in and a penalty, in fact - but the numbers behind them are. These were his 800th and 801st in career for club and country. There are many questions over the move to bring him back but he keeps answering them by often being the one to make the ultimate difference.

Even before kick-off, and on the eve of a bold new beginning for one of these clubs, this game struggled to escape its storied past. The travelling Arsenal supporters enjoyed a chorus of “We won the league in Manchester,” harking back to a time when Smith Rowe was barely out of his Pampers.

Around the same time, part of the Stretford End unfurled a banner reading ‘STANDARDS’ underneath images of Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Bryan Robson. But then such is the heady cocktail of angst and nostalgia at United these days, there was also a tribute to the club legend who was held ultimately responsible for those standards slipping of late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqwF7_0dCcxaVB00

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hailed with a banner of his own draped across the Stretford End on this first Old Trafford outing since his departure, proving as if it was ever in any real doubt that his legend will rightly endure. And the tributes did not end there, either, as United fell behind in the calamitous fashion that defined the Norwegian’s final days.

This was the worst goal that United have conceded in, say, two weeks, the ninth in a row in the league at Old Trafford without a response at the other end in fact, a first in the Premier League era. It came when, while attempting to defend an Arsenal corner, the much-maligned Fred trod on De Gea’s ankle, leaving his goalkeeper down hurt on the ground.

As United failed to properly clear their lines and De Gea stayed down, Smith Rowe laced the ball from the edge of the area into an unguarded net. Referee Martin Atkinson had not blown his whistle before the ball crossed the line. The television replays confirmed that, as De Gea had been brought down by his own teammate, Atkinson had no reason to. The goal would stand.

United, led by De Gea, argued their case to no avail. Rangnick probably wondered quite what he had got himself into, not only then but for the majority of a first-half where the players he must mould and morph into top-four contenders looked like anything but. Even at their worst under Solskjaer, though, this team proved they can pull a goal out of nothing.

Much has been said and written about Rangnick’s principles and his belief that a team is at their most dangerous immediately after recovering possession. There were eight seconds between Harry Maguire’s interception of a stray Ben White clearance and Bruno Fernandes’ finish past Aaron Ramsdale to equalise, with some sublime Jadon Sancho footwork and a neat back-heeled assist from Fred in between.

United emerged for the second half with more purpose and Ronaldo, who had spent much of the first half shooting from inopportune positions, began to improve in his decision-making. He had already gone close shortly after the restart when, two minutes later, he found space inside the six-yard box to convert Marcus Rashford’s low cross for his 800th career goal.

Arsenal were level almost immediately, with Gabriel Martinelli founds in acres of space out on the right, with enough time on his hands to set Martin Odegaard up for a low, drilled shot that narrowly avoiding hitting his team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and creeped inside the far post, just out of De Gea’s desperate reach.

In one of the night’s recurring themes though, Odegaard went from hero to zero, conceding a penalty with a reckless challenge on the equally up-and-down Fred. Fernandes had assumed spot-kick duties up until now this season but not anymore. Ronaldo took the ball, placed it down and struck true and hard down the middle of Ramsdale’s goal. Ronaldo would not be denied. He rarely is, Ralf.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Bryan Robson
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Eric Cantona
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
sportsaldente.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend: Who Is Mr. Champions League Dating?

Have you ever heard of Cristiano Ronaldo? If not, then they might need to go back to the timeline you came from. There is not a single soul in this world that does not know or hear about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United star is arguably one of the best footballers of all time. When Cristiano Ronaldo makes the headline, it is either related to his record-breaking stats or about his relationship goals. His rival Lionel Messi follows him in this regard. If someone is this famous, then he, or she will have ups and downs in his life. Cristiano too does have those traits. But we are not here to talk about those traits or faults of his either.
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal#Seals#Old Trafford
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal star Gabriel fended off baseball bat-wielding thug at his home

Arsenal star Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car.Gabriel Magalhaes known as Gabriel, had just returned to his home in Barnet, north London, when he was approached by three men as he got out of his car on August 20.One of the men, Abdi Muse, 26, was armed with a baseball bat.The men ordered Gabriel to give them his car keys, but the 23-year-old Brazilian defender refused to do so.Footage of the incident has now been released which shows the ensuing struggle between Gabriel and the men as he fended them off.Gabby showed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Manchester United under investigation by Italian prosecutors

Juventus said Italian prosecutors had ordered a new search of its offices as part of an investigation into the Serie A club’s financial accounting and they were also examining the terms of the sale of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.Publishing a supplement to an investor document for a new share issue on Thursday, Juventus reiterated that it had always acted in compliance with existing laws and it was fully collaborating with authorities.Turin prosecutors said last week they were investigating the club and some of its senior managers, including Chairman Andrea Agnelli and Vice President Pavel Nedved, in a case centred around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Premier League is back in action on Thursday. Current Records: Arsenal 7-4-2; Manchester United 5-5-3 After two games on the road, Manchester United is heading back home. They and Arsenal are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Old Trafford. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by whoever gets on the board.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

Ronaldo double earns EPL win for United in front of Rangnick

Sitting high in the stand with a blanket covering his legs on a chilly night at Old Trafford, recently appointed Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was treated to a rip-roaring introduction to life in the Premier League. One of the most bizarre goals seen for years. Two goals from Cristiano...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

LFCTR writers predict their scores for the midweek Premier League games. Who will come out on top in the Merseyside derby as under pressure Rafael Benitez faces his old club? Will Michael Carrick guide Manchester to three decent results in a row against top four rivals Arsenal? Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make it 3 out of 3 against title favourites Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

362K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy