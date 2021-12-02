Merriton- Community Spotlight

Safelight is the only nonprofit organization in Henderson County offering comprehensive programming for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. In its nearly 40 years of operation, Safelight has served more than 40,000 survivors. “We have evolved from a strictly crisis-driven agency to one that develops and delivers long-term services addressing community needs for survivors,” says executive director Lauren Wilkie. This continuum of services is extensive and includes case management, counseling, housing and employment services for men, women and children. Safelight also operates a dormitory shelter with 40 beds; a crisis hotline; a counseling center; a Child Advocacy Center providing child medical exams and forensic interviewing; a Family Justice Center with legal advocates; a variety of job training in sewing, retail and food services; and community outreach.
