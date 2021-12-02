ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriton- Community Spotlight

 4 days ago

Located in the east end of St. Catharines, the council ward of Merritton has a long and rich history, dating back to the 17th century. Often called “The Heart of St. Catharines,” this former centre of industry is sometimes overlooked today. However, we believe that the neighborhood’s picturesque, old-world charm and...

Times News

Neighborhood spotlight: WP Lions give back to community

Like many of the West Penn Township Lions, Robert W. Miller was taught as a child to give back to the community. So as soon as he was old enough, the Orwigsburg resident became a member of the club. Sixty-one years later, the organization is made up of a devoted...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht

Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht did not realize it would take 30 years before he would undertake one of the biggest volunteer efforts Door County has ever seen. It was shortly after the pandemic began taking its toll on the community, shutting down businesses and schools while forcing the area’s most vulnerable to stay indoors at risk of catching COVID-19, that the Door County Fire Chiefs Association and the Door County Emergency Support Coalition were born. Men and women seen fighting fires and saving lives were doing simple tasks like picking up groceries, checking on family members, and even just talking on the phone. The jobs would later shift to helping at testing and vaccination sites and passing out food boxes to families in need. After he and his wife Liz received the Sister Bay Advancement Association Volunteers of the Year Award last month, he was quick to point out that he did not do it alone.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Mayor David Ward enjoying Sturgeon Bay's progress

Leading the Sturgeon Bay City Council through the three past years has Mayor David Ward reflecting on the transition from infighting and dealing with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the significant accomplishments in the past year. Ward shares the improvements he is excited about in the city for 2022.
STURGEON BAY, WI
thelaurelofasheville.com

Spotlight On: Safelight

Safelight is the only nonprofit organization in Henderson County offering comprehensive programming for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. In its nearly 40 years of operation, Safelight has served more than 40,000 survivors. “We have evolved from a strictly crisis-driven agency to one that develops and delivers long-term services addressing community needs for survivors,” says executive director Lauren Wilkie. This continuum of services is extensive and includes case management, counseling, housing and employment services for men, women and children. Safelight also operates a dormitory shelter with 40 beds; a crisis hotline; a counseling center; a Child Advocacy Center providing child medical exams and forensic interviewing; a Family Justice Center with legal advocates; a variety of job training in sewing, retail and food services; and community outreach.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
renfrewtoday.ca

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Great Big Sea founder coming to Festival Hall

A night of music in support of the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre is coming to Festival Hall in Pembroke in early 2022. Great Big Sea founder Séan McCann shares the details with us. The duo will present One Good Reason, a powerful musical memoir that leaves no stone unturned...
MUSIC
ccxmedia.org

School Spotlight: Basswood Elementary Builds Courage, Connection to Community

Basswood Elementary School in Maple Grove is helping its young students build courage, confidence, and connection to the community. For our CCX School Spotlight visit, Basswood Elementary pulled out all the stops to show what kind of environment students value at the school. It first began with a warm welcome from the safety patrol, ensuring us a safe walk into school.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Connersville News-Examiner

Fundraiser Spotlight

A huge thank you to the Long Family for joining us at the Engine Level! The J. Long Memorial Second Street Park park is named in honor of Joel Long, longtime director and namesake of Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home. Joel was a lifelong Fayette County community member who worked tirelessly to give back to his hometown, often focusing on the parks system.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
jtsstrength.com

JuggernautAI Community Spotlight #3

@mark_strong_90 Mark Topham with 290kg/639# Squat, 230kg/507# Bench and 325kg/716# Deadlift for a 90kg/198# Total PR in the 110kg/242# Class. @smileyy21 pulling 330#x3 for a lifetime PR. She lifts in the 67.5kg/148# Class in the USPA Tested Division. @noelanx 102.5kg/226# PR Squat, 65kg/143# PR Bench and 147.5kg/325# PR Deadlift on...
FITNESS
bikepgh.org

Pittsburgh Youth Leadership: Community Spotlight Series

Interview with Mark Rubenstein President of Pittsburgh Youth Leadership. This is the latest installment of our new Community Spotlight Series, which aims to highlight the incredible work being done here in Pittsburgh to uplift our communities and promote equity and inclusion in cycling. Who are you? Tell us a bit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pilot.com

United Way Spotlights Community Partnerships

Moore County is home to a plethora of programs that support local children, check in on the elderly, help people in immediate crisis and assist families in need. Many of them are supported by the United Way of Moore County. For the past 53 years, United Way of Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Baileys Harbor's Kari Baumann

Baileys Harbor’s Kari Baumann started her march towards Madison because of her son Grady, but she has pulled along many other kids and their families along the way. The journey started well before she sat in front of the Assembly and Senate Committees on Education earlier this fall. After struggling to get the help her son needed so he could read better as he fought dyslexia, she spent thousands of dollars and 18 weeks in Illinois to get him a little bit closer to where he needed to be. She could have stopped there, but she did not. Her work with Decoding Dyslexia-Wisconsin and other reading advocacy groups led to progress across the state. Governor Tony Evers approved a measure developing a dyslexia guidebook to provide guidance for students, teachers, and parents trying to get a handle on the challenge. School districts have changed their approach to teaching reading as a result. This month, Gov. Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 446 and Senate Bill 454 which would have provided more tools to help identify students dealing with poor reading abilities and a road map on how to get them back on track. Baumann is frustrated it did not pass, but she is happy with the change she has been able to foster through her work.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
nonahoodnews.com

Business Spotlight: Rebuild Yourself

Today’s middle and high school students face a world that can be frightening or can be an adventure. There are students who see the world and want to hide. There are students who see the same world and prepare to take on whatever comes. Both need each other – one for support and one for insight.
RELATIONSHIPS
citizenofeastalabama.com

United Way agency spotlight: Open Door Community House empowers our community

Open Door Community House, Inc is there to empower people in the community who are impoverished by providing long-term care to prevent poverty in the future and to help them realize their full potential as children of God. “We are under the umbrella of United Methodist Women, which means our...
CHARITIES
caprockcourier.com

SPOTLIGHT ON MATADOR FAMILY DOLLAR

OPEN IN MATADOR The new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Matador had a "soft opening" this week. Store staff said they will have their official grand opening after Thanksgiving, probably the first week of December. Current store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new store is located at 603 Bailey Avenue in downtown Matador.
MATADOR, TX
sent-trib.com

Parade put BG in the spotlight

We wish to thank Mary Hinkleman, her staff and volunteers for a wonderful Christmas parade hosted by WTOL-TV on Saturday. Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman were great emcees, which made the parade personal and interesting to someone who cannot attend those activities anymore. The marching bands were great and their...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Oakley

Oakley, named for all its oak trees, is a bustling neighborhood bordering Pleasant Ridge, Madisonville, and Hyde Park. Oakley's business district, "Oakley Square," lies along Madison Road, and it's located at a major crosstown artery in Cincinnati. Yet, Oakley is known for being pedestrian-friendly, as well as its parks, retail, and restaurants.
CINCINNATI, OH
Laurinburg Exchange

For the community

Total Woman Outreach Ministry held its coat drive on Saturday at its facility on East Cronly Street in Laurinburg. The group gave out numerous coats to children, as well as rolls of paper towels, toiler paper and Thanksgiving food boxes. Pictured looking over the racks of coats is Delois Taylor, a Total Women member.
stlmag.com

CAM’s Day With(out) Art programming puts community care in the spotlight

Visual AIDS, the arts organization founded in 1988 to facilitate discussion about and raise awareness of HIV issues, began Day Without Art in 1989. The event, held each December 1, began with a call for work that would celebrate the lives and achievements of those lost to HIV/AIDS, encourage care, educate all communities about HIV infection, and help find a cure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
millcitytimes.com

Nonprofit Spotlight: Newgate School

Have you heard of Newgate School? I recently learned of this a marvelous nonprofit which trains young adults for careers in the automotive industry. We spoke to Blythe Severson, Executive Director, about the origins of the school and the many levels of generosity they provide to the community. Q: Please...
CHARITIES
cityofhoodriver.gov

Employee Spotlight – Nubia Contreras

Nubia Sánchez-Contreras has joined the City of Hood River as Community Engagement Coordinator, a new position for the City. In her role, she will develop and manage outreach programs or events. She will also be a key city contact for community partnerships and relationships. In addition to working on communications...
HOOD RIVER, OR

