U.S. Army Investigating Low Military Flyover At Nissan Stadium

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A military flyover at Nissan Stadium last month is under investigation after reports the crafts flew too low.

One day after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a "pending investigation" into a military flyover at a recent Tennessee Titans game, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division said it was conducting a "commander's inquiry" into the incident, News Channel 5 reports. According to a U.S. Army handbook, a commander's inquiry is a preliminary inquiry to gauge the magnitude of a problem as well as interview witnesses to determine if a further investigation is necessary.

The incident occurred during a Titans game at Nissan Stadium on November 14, with four helicopter pilots flying over the field before kickoff. However, an investigation is now underway to determine if the pilots violated safety rules by flying too low.

According to the news outlet, the crafts ducked down to the highest levels of the stadium whereas typical military flyovers are conducted 1,000 feet above the highest structure. A retired aviation safety inspector said the move like violated safety guidelines established by the FAA. The Army's review will also look into whether the four pilots violated their own assigned mission by dropping low into the stadium.

When News Channel 5 asked for a statement from the FAA, they were told the organization won't comment on pending investigations.

