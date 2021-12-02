Fannie Mae Executes Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2021 on Nearly $31 Billion of Single-Family Loans

Fannie Mae’s latest analysis on affordable housing solutions shows closing costs are a meaningful obstacle to sustainable homeownership for first-time and low-income first-time homebuyers, including Black and Hispanic borrowers. In its analysis of approximately 1.1 million home purchase loans Fannie Mae acquired in 2020, Fannie Mae found that more than 14% of low-income first-time homebuyers had closing costs equal to or exceeding their down payment. If this group of borrowers had median closing costs as a percent of purchase price equal to the median for all buyers, their costs would have been reduced by $3,580 – a meaningful change that could lower the barrier to homeownership. The authors, Mark Palim and Nuno Mota, make the case that that closing costs are regressive, meaning that low-income homebuyers pay more in median relative closing costs than all borrowers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO