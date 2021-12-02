Fannie Mae Executes Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2021 on Nearly $31 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTC) announced today that it has completed its final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2021. CIRT 2021-2 covers $30.7 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) of generally 30-year original term, fixed-rate loans acquired from April through June 2021. The deal transferred nearly $1.2 billion...www.fanniemae.com
