Barriers to Entry: Closing Costs for First-Time and Low-Income Homebuyers

PrimeLending, a national mortgage lender, and SimpliSafe, maker of award-winning home security systems, announced a strategic partnership to offer first-time homebuyers preventive smart home protection to celebrate and protect their monumental purchase. Through this strategic partnership, PrimeLending is giving first-time homebuyers who finance their mortgage through the company a no-cost 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe, the perfect “welcome home” gift to mark a simple and safe start to homeownership.1 The system will include key components including the SimpliCam HD camera, a motion sensor and entry sensors, as well as two complimentary months of SimpliSafe’s most comprehensive 24/7 professional monitoring.
