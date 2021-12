You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not forget that Elf on the Shelf is coming! If your family is like ours, Elf on the Shelf is now a staple in your household. The kids absolutely love waking up to find their elf, (they named their elf, Elfie) while we love (and some nights hate) to find clever ways for Elfie to appear the next day. Now, is the time to frantically search the internet for creative ideas on how to get started! Look no further. Here is a compiled list of our favorite Elf on the Shelf arrival ideas ranging from simple to complex.

HALLOWEEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO