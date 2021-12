DOUGLAS — Studio 917 Gallery will feature an exhibit by Hone Williams on Friday, Dec. 3, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, noon-4 p.m. Hone Williams has been creating various forms of art since childhood in Ohio. He was lured into the digital world and coded software and built websites for several years until art called him back in 2008. He improved his skills primarily with realistic landscapes and portraits of people and animals. In 2008, he discovered "Outsider Art," and it became his next phase. Hone morphed back to surreal and visionary content, often using a digital component.

