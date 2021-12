At Lake Guntersville, anglers are finding bass off the edge of the grass beds at depths of 8 to 15 feet. Crankbaits, swimbaits and jerkbaits are the best bet, and the bite is better in the afternoons as the water warms a bit. Look for these depths in the larger creeks and bays. Crappies are found in similar waters and deeper at this time of year, particularly around stumps and brush, as well as around bait schools at the causeways—catch them on live minnows suspended a few feet above the school; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO