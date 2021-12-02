ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Torn’: Son learns to process trauma by making a film about his mountaineer dad who died in Himalayas

By Amy Ta, produced by Brian Hardzinski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Lowe, one of the world’s most successful mountaineers, summited Mount Everest twice and explored the Antarctic wilderness. Then on October 5, 1999, he died in the Himalayas, leaving behind a wife and three young sons, the oldest of whom is now a documentary filmmaker. Max Lowe tells his father’s story...

‘Torn’: An Unflinching Homage to Alex Lowe, by His Son

When legendary alpinist Alex Lowe died in an avalanche on October 5, 1999, he left behind three sons, a wife, and his best friend. ‘Torn,’ by Lowe’s son Max, tells the tangled story of the aftermath. You don’t think about Alex Lowe having a gravestone. At least, I don’t. You...
‘Torn’: Balancing family at home and risky adventure far away

“Torn” is a new documentary about world-renowned mountain climber Alex Lowe and how his family coped following his 1999 death in the Himalayas. “When his body was discovered and our family made the decision to go back to Tibet together to recover his remains and put him to rest, it brought all that [trauma] back to the surface for me. … I think coming out of that trip was really the impetus for me in wanting to make ‘Torn,’” says filmmaker Max Lowe.
‘Torn’ Review: The Long Shadow of a Late Mountaineering Legend

The flood of documentaries in recent years about high-risk climbing and mountaineering have offered plenty of vicarious armchair athleticism, to be sure. But for viewers with a more casual than envious interest in such adventures, it’s hard not to wonder: Do these daredevils have personal attachments? Who’d be reckless or masochistic enough to forge a serious relationship with someone who constantly tempts fate? That issue did get addressed in the hit “Free Solo” three years ago, which devoted attention to ropeless climber Alex Honnold’s first long-term romantic commitment, which naturally renders his day job a greater source of worry to both parties.
‘Torn’ Film Review: Filmmaker Explores His Mountain-Climbing Father, Who Preferred Adventure to Family Life

Max Lowe’s documentary “Torn” tells a story that has all the ingredients of epic literature: Fallen icons. Damaged families. Love. Obsession. Suspicion. Acceptance. If it were a narrative feature, it would probably be a harrowing drama about the death of a patriarch, the rejection of a new father figure, and a climactic search for a corpse, painted against a backdrop of frozen peaks and empty homesteads.
