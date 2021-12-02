Fantasy Impact: Antonio Brown Suspended Three Games

The Buccaneers must wait another three weeks for Brown, who was suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and fantasy managers everywhere -- have been anxiously awaiting the return of star wide receiver Antonio Brown from an ankle injury. Now they must wait an extra three weeks, as Brown is one of three players that were suspended Thursday for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Brown was suspended along with fellow Buccaneer Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, the NFL announced Thursday. In a review conducted by the NFL and NFLPA, it was determined the three players misrepresented their vaccination status.

SEE ALSO: A Fake Vaccine Card Would Be the NFL's Most Serious Breach of COVID-19 Protocol Yet

Brown's absence is not only bad news for fantasy managers who have the Bucs receiver on their roster. It's also troubling for those who have been relying on Tom Brady all season. While Brady currently stands at QB3 in terms of fantasy points per game, his numbers have dropped considerably with Brown sidelined.

Brown hasn't played since Week 6. In the first six weeks of the season, Brady had four games with at least 27 fantasy points. Since Brown's injury, Brady has yet to score 27 in a game. He hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 8.

Brown is eligible to return -- and presumably healthy -- in Week 16. For fantasy managers leaning on Brady, will that be too late?

Click here to find out where Tom Brady is ranked in Week 13.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Fantasy, Betting & NFL:

• Cowboys-Saints Best Bets

• My Favorite Bet: First Super Bowl Score

• Where Are The Elite Fantasy Quarterbacks?

• NFL Power Rankings

• Week 13 Fantasy Rankings