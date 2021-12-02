ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Impact: Antonio Brown Suspended Three Games

By Craig Ellenport
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDgg4_0dCcuXPZ00

The Buccaneers must wait another three weeks for Brown, who was suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and fantasy managers everywhere -- have been anxiously awaiting the return of star wide receiver Antonio Brown from an ankle injury. Now they must wait an extra three weeks, as Brown is one of three players that were suspended Thursday for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Brown was suspended along with fellow Buccaneer Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, the NFL announced Thursday. In a review conducted by the NFL and NFLPA, it was determined the three players misrepresented their vaccination status.

SEE ALSO: A Fake Vaccine Card Would Be the NFL's Most Serious Breach of COVID-19 Protocol Yet

Brown's absence is not only bad news for fantasy managers who have the Bucs receiver on their roster. It's also troubling for those who have been relying on Tom Brady all season. While Brady currently stands at QB3 in terms of fantasy points per game, his numbers have dropped considerably with Brown sidelined.

Brown hasn't played since Week 6. In the first six weeks of the season, Brady had four games with at least 27 fantasy points. Since Brown's injury, Brady has yet to score 27 in a game. He hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 8.

Brown is eligible to return -- and presumably healthy -- in Week 16. For fantasy managers leaning on Brady, will that be too late?

Click here to find out where Tom Brady is ranked in Week 13.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Fantasy, Betting & NFL:

Cowboys-Saints Best Bets
My Favorite Bet: First Super Bowl Score
Where Are The Elite Fantasy Quarterbacks?
NFL Power Rankings
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
thefocus.news

Bill Belichick's salary revealed, and it's more than people expected

Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nflpa#Sports Brown#Bucs#Winners Club
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission After Beating The Colts

You can’t tell the story of Tom Brady without mentioning the Indianapolis Colts. So after the Buccaneers escaped with a win in Indy, Brady kept it honest in the postgame presser. When asked if it’s still a thrill to beat the Colts, Brady responded, “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”. Tom Brady’s history...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
The Spun

Colts Player’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has proven that he’s the only quarterback who can give Father Time a run for his money. Despite being 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an MVP level. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in...
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy