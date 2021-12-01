ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Joe Pera Talks with You' Is Here to Help the World Make a Little More Sense

By Steve Greene
[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine , IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.]

Where to Watch “ Joe Pera Talks with You : Adult Swim (the first two seasons are also available to stream on HBO Max )

Season 3 of “Joe Pera Talks with You,” released in 2021, is set in 2018. It’s not that this is a show driven by nostalgia for a world three years gone by. It’s that fully appreciating everything that’s around you just takes a different pace.

The opening episodes of the show introduced Joe Pera (Joe Pera) as a tour guide of sorts through the points of interest in his northern Michigan surroundings. That season brings as much discovery for Joe as he tries to create for his audience through the cracks in the fourth wall. (“Joe Pera Reads You the Church Announcements” is still one of the purest TV delights of the past decade.)

Season 2 deepened the show’s surrounding roster, turning Joe’s relationship with fellow teacher Sarah (Jo Firestone) into something more than a passing crush. Those episodes also dug a little further into the idea that Joe’s singular enthusiasm isn’t designed to be a cure-all. Not everyone in his town shares all of his passions. Not everyone Joe meets keeps the even keel he has. And Joe’s palpable optimism will sometimes face some difficult challenges.

The latest, ongoing Season 3 of “Joe Pera Talks with You” keeps adding to those outer layers. It seems to be less about seeking out things to be fascinated with and more about figuring out the way to deal with the curiosities that inevitably come your way. Part of that comes through relationships that get more serious with each passing date. Some of it comes from the knowledge and reflection that comes with approaching or passing retirement age.

A lot of it comes from the feeling that the world is changing, regardless of what you can do to stop it. “Joe Pera Talks with You” isn’t here to deny those feelings or help you explain those away. If anything, through Joe, this is a show that uses a little of that anxiety to build some common ground. An episode on fire taps into a near-universal feeling of dual fear and awe that flames can bring out of you. Sarah’s night in with some new friends has all the built-up anxiety and second guessing that comes with trying to make a good first impression.

So “Joe Pera Talks with You” continues to have the best of both worlds. It can pause at any time and luxuriate in documentary-level specifics on the history of refrigeration or society’s changing attitude toward chairs. Woven through all that are vignette-length peeks into how one man content with his place in the world is slowly seeing his life changing. It unfolds at a meditative pace, but it still finds plenty of room for some added acknowledgments that there are parts of the world that are far from perfect.

Maybe the show’s most impressive achievement is its ability to switch from the profound to the profoundly goofy with a snap. One second, you’re seeing a lovely moment of one person trying to get through to a rebellious student. Then, in a flash, you’re in the teacher’s lounge where a guy is eating spaghetti straight from a cooler. Both can coexist in this cozy TV corner of the world, especially in a show that celebrates the idea of endless possibility.

Other Fans : After watching enough of the show, you can almost hear Allegra Frank’s great recent Slate interview, which features Pera’s thoughts on (among other things) bathrooms, Zoom writing sessions, and video games.

Pair It With : “Joe Pera Talks with You” has so much love for inanimate objects that some of them might as well be recurring characters in the show. Ian Chillag and Jennifer Mill’s Radiotopia series “Everything is Alive” takes that idea one step further by having Chillag “interview” everything from a grain of sand to a set of Russian nesting dolls to a stuffed animal alligator .

Missed any other outputs from Recommendation Machine ? You can read every past version here .

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In the few years since his sweetly Midwestern hit TV show premiered on Adult Swim, Joe Pera has introduced viewers to many wonderful things, regularly breaking the fourth wall to share his understated and endearing insights on everything from grocery shopping to sleeping.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Why is Joe Pera Talks With You's Season 3 set in 2018?

"Season 2 ended in the fall of 2018, so I just wanted to continue where we left off," Joe Pera tells Vulture. "I wanted to do a winter season for a long time. So after we did that spring and summer season last year, it just made sense to pick the story up where we left off. I like running the show by the seasons." But what about this season's “How to Build a Fire” episode, featuring Jo Firestone's character prepper-ism and anxiety a bit darker years before the pandemic? "It was kind of a tough episode because we don’t want to get ahead of the characters, whether we know something will happen or not," says Pera. "And just kind of treating her anxiety as a real thing, taking it seriously while still keeping in mind that it’s a comedy show. With the grief that I dealt with last season, it felt like we had to walk a line between not making it unbearable or uncomfortable to watch while still handling that type of subject matter in a way that felt true. It’s kind of tricky. In the edit, we have a lot of conversations about it. I didn’t want to make it a horror episode but really wanted people to consider whether something was going to happen or not."
Sarah
