Real Estate

Paige Hollinger

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage Loan Officer Paige Hollinger works with homebuyers and realtors to...

www.bizjournals.com

MySanAntonio

How and Why to Refinance Your Mortgage

A mortgage refinance replaces your current home loan with a new one. Often people refinance to reduce the interest rate, cut monthly payments or tap into their home’s equity. Others refinance a home to pay off the loan faster, get rid of FHA mortgage insurance or switch from an adjustable-rate to a fixed-rate loan.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
bizjournals

17-story apartment project pitched for Dinkytown

Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based developer that's making its market entry in the Twin Cities, has proposed a 17-story student apartment tower for the heart of Dinkytown. The apartment building would rise on half a block along Sixth Street SE, between 14th Avenue SE and 15th Avenue SE. Ten residential buildings and houses would be demolished to make way for the 324-unit project, according to Landmark's plans submitted to the city.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Memphis-area housing market likely to get hotter in 2022

Memphis had one of the hottest U.S. residential real estate markets in 2021. Home prices and sales saw a significant increase through the year, and in the Bluff City, 15% more homes sold this year as compared to 2020, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR). And, with...
MEMPHIS, TN
KTEN.com

Is it Better to Have Property or Cash?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/is-it-better-to-have-property-or-cash/. Property usually provides better long-term returns, but cash is liquid and flexible. Let’s talk about which one is better for you to focus on. The question of whether it is better to buy property or hold cash is one I get all too often. The truth...
BUSINESS
magnoliastatelive.com

What to know about buying foreclosed homes

If you’ve been in the market for a new home at any point in the last two years, you know how tough it can be for buyers to land a deal. Markets across the nation are still dealing with housing shortages caused by the unexpected pandemic-fueled buying frenzy, which has depleted inventory and caused prices to skyrocket to new heights. In many markets, it has become commonplace for cash buyers to offer tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars over the asking price for homes—and this crushing demand for housing is now pricing many low- and moderate-income buyers out of the pool.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates again remain flat

After several weeks of declines, U.S. mortgage rates essentially held steady for the second straight week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.11% for the week ending Dec. 2 — up from 3.10% last week. Five months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.71%.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

BM Technologies buying Seattle's First Sound Bank to gain charter

Seattle-based First Sound Bank is joining a financial technology company. Last month, fintech company BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) announced plans to acquire First Sound for roughly $23 million in cash. The combined company will go by BMTX Bank, and the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, will provide BMTX with its own bank charter, eliminating the need for BMTX to run its banking services through a partner bank.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

A digital-first approach drives client satisfaction and business success in Philadelphia

Technology is ingrained in the fabric of our everyday lives and has become even more so over the past year and a half as clients expect businesses to offer their products and services through online and mobile solutions and tools. That’s why businesses need to find a way to stand out from the crowd while continuing to keep clients at the center of everything.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

People On The Move

Balentine is pleased to welcome Maggie Sims as an Associate Relationship Manager in its Atlanta Office. Maggie earned her degree in Finance and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor. During the past decade in the wealth management industry, she discovered her passion for developing deep and meaningful relationships with clients to help individuals and families realize their financial potential. Maggie brings more than a decade of experience to the position, where she will work alongside Relationship Managers to help meet the needs of Balentine clients.
ECONOMY

