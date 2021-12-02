Paige Hollinger

If you’ve been in the market for a new home at any point in the last two years, you know how tough it can be for buyers to land a deal. Markets across the nation are still dealing with housing shortages caused by the unexpected pandemic-fueled buying frenzy, which has depleted inventory and caused prices to skyrocket to new heights. In many markets, it has become commonplace for cash buyers to offer tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars over the asking price for homes—and this crushing demand for housing is now pricing many low- and moderate-income buyers out of the pool.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO