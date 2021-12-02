New audio/visual system and lighting at Credit Union of Texas Event Center

The Van der Waals speaker is an immersive multimedia device for users seeking out a way to enjoy their favorite music in more ways than one. The unit makes use of magnetic ferrofluid inside the system that is capable of being seen by the user from the front section and will change in appearance continuously when audio is being played. This will help bring music to life and incorporate a visualization experience into the simple process of listening to your favorite music or audio content.

