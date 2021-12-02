ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DocuSign shares tread water ahead of quarterly results

By Rex Crum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares held steady, Thursday, ahead of the electronic-signature technology company's third-quarter results after the close of trading. Wall Street analysts estimate DocuSign (DOCU) will earn 46 cents a...

We Move Back To Buy On DocuSign

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
Fintech stocks slide this week amid broader market slump; Colombia banks gain

Hong-Kong-based brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), the largest percentage loser among financial stocks this week (with market cap of $2B or more), -21.2% gets caught up in the Chinese stock slump triggered by Didi Global's (NYSE:DIDI) plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Seeking Alpha...
2 Top Growth Stocks Riding Unstoppable Megatrends

Led by evidence.com, Axon's cloud operations have a net retention rate of 119%. DocuSign's Agreement Cloud boasts a net retention rate of 124%. Axon and DocuSign grew quarterly sales by 39% and 50% year over year, respectively. Spotting undeniable trends in society can be an excellent starting point for finding...
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Recap: Ooma Q3 Earnings

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ooma beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,205,000.00 from the same...
DocuSign loses a third of its value on weak revenue forecast, ratings cuts

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares plunged more than 32% to $158.80 early Friday after the electronic documentation company said its revenue forecast was well short of analysts' expectations, prompting ratings cuts. DocuSign (DOCU) said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $557 million and $563 million, well below the $575.3 million that...
DocuSign: Shares Drop On Weak Q4 Guidance, What You Need To Know

DocuSign results point to weak billings. Investors are now asking whether DocuSign is a maturing company, that deserves a more ''mature'' multiple. DocuSign (DOCU) is an e-signature platform, that digitalizes the agreement process. DocuSign missed analysts' expectations for Q4 2022 and the stock sold off. However, the nail in the...
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) CEO Dan Springer on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Q3 2022 Results Conference Call December 2, 2021 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. [Operator Instructions]
Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded to Underweight from Neutral with a $175 price target, implying a 25.2% downside to Thursday's closing price of $233.82. Tailwinds from pandemic tailwinds "came to a much faster than expected halt" in Q3. DocuSign's sales now need to pivot from a focus on demand fulfillment...
DocuSign Shares Crater on Weaker-Than-Expected Guidance

DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report shares tanked Friday, after the e-signature stalwart offered earnings guidance below expectations and said its pandemic-aided boom has faded. “After six quarters of accelerated growth, we saw customers return to more normalized buying patterns, resulting in 28% year-over-year billings growth,” CEO Don Springer...
Science Applications Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (+3.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
DocuSign CEO takes blame for Q3 slowdown, says company needs to generate demand

Dubbing the 42% drop in its stock price an "overly strong market" reaction to its earnings, DocuSign CEO Dan Springer acknowledged that growth slowed suddenly in Q3 following the surge experienced during the pandemic. In an interview with CNBC, the head of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) took responsibility for the disappointing results,...
Tilly's praised by analysts after 'blow-out' quarter, 50% upside expected

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS +12.3%) shares continue to rise as analysts weigh in with positive remarks following the company's stellar earnings report. Roth Capital, which holds a Buy rating on the stock, raised its price target to $24 from $20 after what it called a "blow-out" quarter with gross margin well-ahead of expectations.
