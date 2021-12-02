ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpha challenger: Novartis pays UCB $150M to join Roche, AstraZeneca in Parkinson's race

By Nick Paul Taylor
 3 days ago

Novartis is betting $150 million on a rival to Parkinson’s disease drugs in development at companies including Roche and AstraZeneca. The deal sees Novartis commit to pay UCB up to around $1.5 billion in milestones for the chance to co-develop a midphase Parkinson’s prospect. The drug candidate, UCB0599, is...

