Alpha challenger: Novartis pays UCB $150M to join Roche, AstraZeneca in Parkinson's race

Bacterial conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the eye’s external surface and the inner portion of the eyelid. Redness, swelling, and wet eyes are all indications of bacterial conjunctivitis. Chlamydia trachomatis, Staphylococci, streptococci, and Hemophilus are among the bacteria that cause conjunctivitis. Bacterial conjunctivitis is more common in children and the elderly population, but still, it affects people of all ages. The rising number of cases of bacterial conjunctivitis demands effective medication, which fuels the global bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market growth over the forecast period. Bacterial conjunctivitis spreads due to inadequate hygiene, compromised immune systems, ocular illnesses such as blepharitis and dry eye, and infected cosmetics. It can be avoided by practicing good hygiene, and handwashing minimizes the risk of bacterial conjunctivitis.

