The Power of the Newspaper- Reviewing Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch”

Wes Anderson’s latest work crowds itself to the point of bursting with personal -isms, but self-obsessed production leaves us with a film that leaves a lot to be desired. Wes Anderson went all out with “The French Dispatch” — it is perhaps his most meticulous yet. Every inch of every frame is overpacked with details, quips, motifs and pure cinematic eye-candy such that even with the biggest screen in the world it would be impossible to entirely take in. From comic animation to a skit-style scene to fluid pivots between luscious black and white and invitingly oversaturated color photography, it’s clear that Anderson is trying to impress, perhaps in a self-indulgent way intended to promote his own status as a filmmaker more than defer to succinct and meaningful storytelling. In fact, the visuals are so spectacular, so plentiful, and draw the eye so rapidly to every point in the field of vision that it’s sometimes overwhelming, even distracting. Everything about the film is overdone, even for Anderson’s standards.

