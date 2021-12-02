ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power of the Newspaper- Reviewing Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch”

By Sirianna Blanck
“The French Dispatch” follows the journalists of the Kansas Sun newspaper’s French dispatch as they pursue their final stories to be published in the newspaper, due to the death of its editor-in-chief. Upon his death and the publication of his obituary in the newspaper, it is to be shut...

Way back in 2019, when this hellish pandemic was only a science fiction concept that would never happen in real life, the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film “The French Dispatch” was dropped. It included all of Anderson’s signature touches, his favorite actors, his trademark ennui and eye for twee aestheticism, and it looked exquisite.
Wes Anderson’s latest work crowds itself to the point of bursting with personal -isms, but self-obsessed production leaves us with a film that leaves a lot to be desired. Wes Anderson went all out with “The French Dispatch” — it is perhaps his most meticulous yet. Every inch of every frame is overpacked with details, quips, motifs and pure cinematic eye-candy such that even with the biggest screen in the world it would be impossible to entirely take in. From comic animation to a skit-style scene to fluid pivots between luscious black and white and invitingly oversaturated color photography, it’s clear that Anderson is trying to impress, perhaps in a self-indulgent way intended to promote his own status as a filmmaker more than defer to succinct and meaningful storytelling. In fact, the visuals are so spectacular, so plentiful, and draw the eye so rapidly to every point in the field of vision that it’s sometimes overwhelming, even distracting. Everything about the film is overdone, even for Anderson’s standards.
Wes Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch,” was released very recently into theaters exclusively. The film has an all-star cast featuring Bill Murray, Elizabeth Moss, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet and many more. This is probably the “most Wes Anderson movie” I have ever watched....
Hear the story behind one of modern cinema's most unique and dynamic director-DP pairs. Innovating in the entertainment industry is hard. There is a ton of economic pressure, even for filmmakers like Robert Yeoman and Wes Anderson. But they've consistently found a way to service their unique style and perspective within the confines presented by time and money, through the major forces at work in this business.
"The French Dispatch" is a film that is unique to its creator, Wes Anderson. Anderson, the eccentric and sometimes absurdist filmmaker wrote, directed and produced this anthology film told through three separate storylines. The three storylines, which are equally absurd and hilarious, are presented as dramatizations of news articles of...
Bergdorf Goodman is kicking off the holiday spirit of December with a festive fashion film inspired by the beloved filmmaker Wes Anderson. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the luxury department store released the latest project for its 2021 holiday campaign, turning to the work of The French Dispatch director to create a captivating short film titled “The Present Moment.”
Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
In just a few months, Tom Holland will play another iconic protagonist in pop culture with the Uncharted movie. The 25-year-old Spider-Man actor is set to star as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg’s Sully. They are a memorable duo in the video game world and on set, Holland has shared that he was greatly influenced by Wahlberg, especially in terms of his action star-making frame.
One of the most talked-about films of this fall, “Being the Ricardos,” has gone through quite a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Now, it’s being discussed as a serious Oscar contender, with stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem being mentioned as potential Best Actress and Best Actor nominees, respectively. But when those two were initially announced as the stars of Aaron Sorkin’s film, film fans were confused, with some being upset by the choices. And Kidman heard that outrage.
The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
Over the past decade and change, superhero movies have become the most popular (and profitable) genre in the film world. But there’s been some drama along the way, including Scarlett Johansson’s recently settled lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow. And now X-Men actress Jennifer Lawrence has reacted to the ScarJo lawsuit.
Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
