The COVID-19 pandemic may not be at its highest point like it was last year, but mitigation efforts are continuing. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says no one wants to relive what happened last year at this time when both Greene County and Paton-Churdan School Districts had to cancel school a couple of days prior to their respective Thanksgiving breaks because the county’s 14-day positive rate for COVID-19 was close to 30-percent. She points out this year, both school districts are doing a very nice job of keeping low infection and exposure rates of COVID-19.

10 DAYS AGO