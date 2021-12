Marcia Ann Solum left this mortal existence on November 23, 2021, with the same fight in her heart and determination in her soul that she carried with her throughout her life. She was 82 years old and far from ready to say goodbye to her husband, children, grandchildren, and the beauty of her life in Garden City. As she expressed to her husband Dallas in her last few days, although they already had a great run together, she was not quite ready for it to end.

