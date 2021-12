Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the tragic accident on the set of his planned Western Rust in which the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed when a prop gun went off during rehearsals while loaded with a live bullet.The star, 63, has previously said little about the incident, which took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October and also saw the film’s director Joel Souza, 48, hospitalised. The production has since been shut down, leaving many questions unanswered about whether safety protocols were ignored.For the ABC...

