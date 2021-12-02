Take What You Need available to all

Take What You Need offers personal items that are free to all library visitors.

​Introducing a new project of the Salem Public Library Teen Advisory Board: Take What You Need. It offers small personal items that are free to take and use by all our library visitors. There is a clear-pocket holder in each of the Floor 1 bathrooms at the Main Library, 585 Liberty St. SE. The pockets are stocked with helpful items including lip balm, travel-sized deodorant, socks, mittens, hand warmers, sanitary products, single-use hand sanitizer, toothbrushes and toothpaste, combs, hair elastics, and tissues. The pockets also hold brochures from helping agencies providing information about finding food, mental health assistance, shelter, and more.

Donations for the project are accepted through a secure parcel drop near the Teen Scene (on Floor 2) or an Amazon Wish List.

Start-up costs for Take What You Need have been generously contributed by the Salem Public Library Advisory Board, the Salem Public Library Foundation, and Friends of Salem Public Library.