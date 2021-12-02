ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

HSD Releases 2022 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA)

By Seattle Human Services
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 1 day ago

The City of Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to issue its 2022 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) related to the following investments:

  1. Farm to Table Support Services
  2. Youth and Young Adult Behavioral Health
  3. Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Victim Services
  4. Batterer Intervention Services
  5. Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Legal Services

This notice provides an overview of HSD’s impending funding opportunities for 2022 with a brief description of the service areas for each opportunity, anticipated funding amounts, release dates, and contract start dates. Once finalized, HSD will issue detailed funding opportunities for each investment.

HSD invests in services that connect people with resources and solutions in times of need so we can all live, learn, work, and take part in strong, healthy communities. Guided by HSD’s Theory of Change, funding opportunities will include both population level and racial disparity data and will outline the desired results of the investment. In 2022, HSD will include new questions focused on a) language access for people who are deaf or hard of hearing and b) program and service accessibility for individuals for whom English is a second language.

HSD recognizes reducing racial and social disparities may require organizations to collaborate and develop a shared strategy to serve our diverse population. HSD is particularly interested in partnerships that are co-designed and formalized through subcontract arrangements. Partnerships should reflect an equitable division of funding, a focus on strengthening the capacity of partners, a commitment to collecting and using data, and the leveraging of investments by other public or private organizations committed to the project. Any application outlining a partnership will require partner agency signature and may require a memorandum of understanding between agencies.

This notice also links to resources to help potential applicants learn more about HSD’s investment priorities and standard application requirements.

In the event of budget additions through Mayoral or City Council budget appropriations, HSD may elect to modify existing contracts until such contracts require a new funding process, or HSD may develop a new funding opportunity to expend the additional funds. HSD recommends parties interested in applying for HSD funds review the Department’s Funding Opportunities Webpage regularly and subscribe to the HSD Funding Opportunities email list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

November Publication Updates

Tip 130, Addressing Review, with updated information about addressing DADUs. Tip 420, Solar Energy Systems, was updated with 2018 Energy Code requirements. Tip 424, Heat Pump Water Heating for Commercial and Multifamily Buildings, covers heat pump water heating requirements and the required permits. Director’s Rules. Draft Director’s Rule 1-2022, Implementation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle, Washington

Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants: Apply now through Jan. 7, 2022

The Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) is accepting applications for sewer, water, or stormwater improvements and/or waived system development charges for new affordable housing projects now through January 7, 2022. Grant requirements:. Applicants must be a city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project.
REAL ESTATE
Seattle, Washington

Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Jenny Durkan is looking for qualified candidates to fill 14 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2022, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Final Draft 2022 Annual Action Plan

The City of Seattle announces the release of the Final Draft 2022 Annual Action Plan (AAP) to the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development. The Draft 2022 AAP includes guidance for the allocation of an estimated $17.8 million of federal grant and program revenue funds [$9,607,578 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, $4,304,865 in HOME program funds, $801,321 in Emergency Shelter Grant Program (ESG) funds, and $3,150,304 in Housing Opportunity for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funds] from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

New Plan Review Process Coming Soon

We’re continuing to work on its transition to Bluebeam. While we have made significant progress, we have decided to delay our launch of this until January while we confirm network security protocols and optimize the migration of permit reviews that are in process to the new platform. This also allows us additional time to train staff in early January without experiencing as much brain drain over the holidays! We have prepared a short video which details the new process from an applicant perspective and will publish step by step instructions to the SDCI website when we go live on the 13th. The primary change that we are requesting of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in the plan set provided to them by SDCI at the end of each review cycle instead of sending letters corresponding to each correction letter. (Note: You will still receive correction letters from individual reviews as they are completed!) With all responses documented, we ask that applicants upload the response plan set (as document type Correction Response Plan Set or Correction Response Plan Set – Land Use) along with the new, clean plan set for the next review cycle.
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle, Washington

New Land Use Fees and Payments Report

We’ve created a new Seattle Services Portal detailed fees and payments report that includes:. You do not need to be logged into the Seattle Services Portal to access this report. You can access this new report for any Master Use Permit (LU, EG) record type by clicking on the Reports dropdown menu.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Benu Community Home and Friendship Heights Tiny House Village open, adding 197 new units of non-congregate shelter

The City of Seattle has opened over 350 new units of non-congregate shelter over the last three months. Today, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced the opening of two new shelters for people experiencing homelessness, Benu Community Home, a 24/7 enhanced shelter, and Friendship Heights Tiny House Village. Together, they are anticipated to serve over 200 people experiencing homelessness providing wraparound onsite services and a pathway to permanent housing. These projects continue the recent surge in investments by the City to provide safe spaces for hundreds of people living unsheltered during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as winter approaches.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Issues New Executive Order Leveraging City Funds to Support Impacts of Major Infrastructure Projects on Communities at Risk of Displacement

Starting with Sound Transit’s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project, this Executive Order encourages Sound Transit to consider community benefits in addition to light rail in the Chinatown-International District (CID) Seattle (December 1, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today signed an Executive Order directing City departments to...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsd#Nofa#Gbv Rrb
Seattle, Washington

With Increased Demand for COVID-19 Boosters, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce Expanded Hours at Amazon South Lake Union Clinic

SEATTLE (December 2, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s three clinics in South Lake Union, West Seattle, and Rainier Beach, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and community partners announced extended hours for the South Lake Union clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center. Today’s announcement follows the news that the CDC is now recommending boosters for every individual age 18 and older to help protect against the Omicron variant.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan seeks new member for International Special Review District Board

Mayor Jenny Durkan invites community members to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District Board. The seven-member International Special Review District Board reviews facade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the International Special Review District. The goals of the board are to maintain architectural character, cultural heritage, social diversity and, through the use of historic preservation, enhance the economic climate in the International Special Review District.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Announces Municipal Match Partnership with Washington State Opportunity Scholarship to Strengthen STEM Pathways for Seattle Promise Scholars

Scholarships of Up to $22,500 Available to Strengthen Financial Supports for Students Pursuing STEM and Healthcare Careers. SEATTLE (November 18) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, DEEL, and partners from education, philanthropy and STEM industries announced a new partnership with the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to strengthen pathways to college and career advancement for Seattle Promise scholars pursuing jobs in the trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and health care. Seattle is the first city in Washington State to become a municipal partner for this competitive scholarship, ensuring Seattle Promise scholars have access to continued financial aid and support as they successfully complete the Seattle Promise program and transition to furthering their education at another institution.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Neighborhood Matching Fund Invests $891,410 in 21 Community-initiated Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $891,410 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $18,900 to $50,000 and have pledged $707,755 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Chief Diaz’s Statement on Upcoming Council Budget Amendments

About an hour from now, the City Council will vote on whether to eliminate 101 police officer positions. This would be devastating to our city’s already overwhelmed public safety system and demoralizing to the hardworking officers who have continued to serve our community through an increasingly difficult time. Over the...
POLITICS
Seattle, Washington

Jefferson Park Golf netting project permitting underway

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is installing new netting on holes 11 and 12 at Jefferson Park Golf Course to reduce golf balls travelling out of the park. The plans for the new poles and netting system have been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI). Permitting will require a height variance, which will take nine to twelve months for City Council approval. As such, construction is estimated to begin in fall 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board announces candidates for annual election

Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns, the 2021 Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board election will occur by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters. Ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to make sure they are received by the November 30 deadline.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

768
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy