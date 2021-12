(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- Shortly after the groundbreaking British rockabilly band The Rockats had relocated from Essex to New York in 1978, they were playing a show when up approached a charismatic young guitarist who lavished the group with praise for their performance. Rockats’ stand-up bassist Smutty Smiff struck up a friendship with the charming lad and even took a train out to Massapequa to give him his first rockabilly haircut while teaching him how to grease it up properly. That young American was one Brian Setzer who would ride the rockabilly train into superstardom with The Stray Cats.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO