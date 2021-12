North Port Utilities is pleased to announce that the 2021 Water Usage Report is now available by clicking here. The report contains updates on Utilities services, rates and average community consumption. Utilities customers are welcome to contact the North Port Utilities Customer Care team with any questions or concerns regarding the 2021 Water Usage Report at 941-429-7122 (Customer Care and Cashiering Office) or 941-240-8000 (Service and Administration Office).

