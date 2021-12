PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Federal investigators found a local restaurant shortchanged it's workers, using tips to pay the wages of non-tipped employees.

Provision PGH - which operates out of Federal Galley on the North Side - required workers to share the tip pool with managers and supervisors.

The US Department of Labor recovered over $41,000 for 12 employees.

We've reached out to Provision for comment.