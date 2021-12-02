ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs FaceTime with High School Basketball Team After Number Mixup

 1 day ago

According to reports, a high school basketball team in Michigan got the surprise of a lifetime after accidentally entering the wrong number into a group chat. They ended up inviting a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their call and even got a moment with Tom Brady.

Twitter via @TODAYshow

Reports say that it all started when a Michigan high school basketball team was trying to add one of their teammates to a group text. They inadvertently added Sean-Murphy Bunting, cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the group per the report.

When the boys on the team didn’t buy that Bunting was who he was, a FaceTime call began. Much to their surprise, the team was greeted by the NFL corner back hanging out in his locker. But, this isn’t where things would end for the lucky group of high schoolers.

Bunting ended up introducing the team to some pretty notable members of the Bucs including Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, and Richard Sherman. After everything, the basketball team had one final request.

See more context from @pjwhalen16 below.

Tom Brady is the greatest of all time and these high school basketball players did what they do best. Shoot your shot, fellas!

If this group of freshman basketball players needed any inspiration for their season, they just got it straight from one of the most successful athletes of all time. To get a hello from Tom Brady via a simple mistake inputting a phone number has to be the best surprise ever.

Best of luck to this group of young athletes who seem to have all of the luck they need for a winning season!

A video report on the lucky mishap via @TODAYshow on Twitter below.

See the full report from @espn below.

More from @gregauman via Twitter below.

