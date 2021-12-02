City replaces 20-year-old, unsafe Santa House

OVANDO - They say that the magic of Christmas lives in the hearts of the young and old – a magic that's cultivated over the years from our holiday memories. In the small town of Ovando, Montana, this magic has been gifted to locals and visitors alike for more than two decades. What began in the early-2000's as the Old West Christmas Fest, an event created by local business owners to drum up business for the once sleepy town, has blossomed into an event that draws attendance from the western half of the state.

