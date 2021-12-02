City replaces 20-year-old, unsafe Santa House

SHELLEY — A 12-year-old girl is sharing her dream with other children in Shelley by putting a big red mailbox with Christmas lights out for everyone to see and send their written letters to Santa Claus. “It all started when I was really young. My grandma had the biggest Christmas...
LAPLACE — More than 20 years ago, Russ Wise grew out his white beard for the first time in preparation for a role in a Biblical play. It was still quite short when he walked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office and heard public affairs officer Za Maurin call out, “Here comes Santa Claus!”
It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Uvalde tomorrow at the intersection of U.S. Highways 83 and 90, as Santa ushers in Christmas during the Christmas at the Crossroads event. Not only will there be a parade and then Santa photos at the opera house annex for...
OVANDO - They say that the magic of Christmas lives in the hearts of the young and old – a magic that's cultivated over the years from our holiday memories. In the small town of Ovando, Montana, this magic has been gifted to locals and visitors alike for more than two decades. What began in the early-2000's as the Old West Christmas Fest, an event created by local business owners to drum up business for the once sleepy town, has blossomed into an event that draws attendance from the western half of the state.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the children of Ackley on Saturday morning welcomed to town by countless youngsters and their parents in a drive-through event. While Santa was kept busy listening to the holiday wishes of all the children, Mrs. Claus – with all her magic and charm, spent part of the morning handing out goodie bags filled to the top with treats and other surprises. She also posed with Santa for pictures with Santa and the children.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — People of all ages lined the streets for the annual Jaycee’s Christmas Parade in Historic Downtown Panama City. Dozens of organizations and businesses paraded down Harrison Avenue on floats decked out with Christmas lights and plenty of holiday cheer. Watch the video to see some of the parade and the […]
The Central Coast is plunging headfirst into the holiday season, with parades, Christmas tree lightings and other festive events scheduled across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through the weekend.
The Christmas tree is lit in downtown Fostoria Friday night, just beginning a weekend of holiday festivities in town. The Rotary Christmas Parade begins at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Fostoria Saturday, and the Holiday Sip 'n Shop goes from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Learning Center for those who enjoy browsing.
The Meridian District of Yankton was invaded by the Yankton Parade of Lights on Thursday night with 67 different floats. Brittany LaCroix, who organized the event, was ecstatic with the turnout …. The parade started at Riverside Park at 6:00 pm, and followed a path through our historic downtown. The...
Christmas lights twinkle and holiday décor is placed throughout the Claremore Lake Park as the Inaugural Claremore Lake Light Display kicks off the holiday season. From dusk until 10 p.m., participants can enter the lake park off Blue Starr Drive and experience a light display at no cost. Photo opportunities are available throughout the park. Claremore City Manager John Feary said in a press release that this event is made possible by the efforts of the Claremore Parks and Recreation and Claremore Power and Light departments. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #claremorelakelights on social media to capture and share memories.
The Baldwin Beautification Club will host its 7th Annual Light of the Christmas Tree Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. It will be at the former Baldwin Elementary School on Main Street. The club is asking for donations to purchase Christmas decorations, lights and refreshments. Donations can be made by...
The annual Christmas lights contest opened Nov. 28 and is sponsored by the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and city of Burlington. The contest is open to any residence or business in the city limits plus a two-mile radius of the city. Residential lights will be judged on best Christmas spirit...
CANFIELD — Canfield Rotary members are ready to plug in and enjoy the return of a live event on Friday. They will host the annual lighting of the village green at 6:30 p.m. “This year, with COVID under reasonable control, we will be back for the Lighting of the Green,” event coordinator Anthony Nacarato said. “We are proud that we were able to do this event virtually in 2020, but seeing Santa in person is much better.”
Join the North Fairhaven Improvement Association for the annual Lighting of Benoit Square, on Fri., 12/3, at 6:30 p.m. (intersection of Main Street and Howland Road), Fairhaven. The lights will be turned on for the season; caroling with Miss New Bedford, and you can even see Santa!. Acushnet Lighting &...
CATONSVILLE, Maryland (CNN) - It’s a tradition for many kids to send their Christmas wish list off to Santa at the North Pole. And one Maryland man has taken on the responsibility of writing back. Tucked away in the heart of Catonsville is Santas workshop, and one of his long-time...
