Independence Realty Trust Declares Dividends In Connection With Pending Merger With Steadfast Apartment REIT

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) - Get Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Report ("IRT") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a prorated dividend on IRT common stock, contingent upon the completion of IRT's pending merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. ("STAR") on or before December 31, 2021. The contingent prorated dividend will be payable in cash to IRT stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2021 (the "record date"), which is the day immediately prior to the anticipated closing date of the merger. If the merger is completed before or after December 16, 2021 (but no later than December 31, 2021), the record date will automatically be changed to be the close of business on the last business day immediately prior to the actual closing date of the merger.

The amount of the contingent prorated dividend, on a per share basis, will be based upon IRT's current quarterly dividend rate of $0.12 per share and will be equal to $0.00130435 multiplied by the number of days from and including October 1, 2021 through the day immediately prior to the closing date of the merger. The payment date will be the 30 th day after the record date (or the next business day if such 30 th day is not a business day).

If the merger has been completed on or before December 31, 2021, then an additional pro rata dividend at the same daily rate multiplied by the number of days from and including closing date of the merger to and including December 31, 2021 will be payable in cash on January 21, 2022 to IRT stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2021.

If the merger has not been completed on or before December 31, 2021, then a regular quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share of IRT common stock will be payable in cash on January 21, 2022 to IRT stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2021.

Completion of the merger is contingent upon approval by IRT and STAR stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Both companies are scheduled to hold special meetings of stockholders on December 13, 2021, and the merger is expected to close on or before December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the merger will be completed when expected or at all.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) - Get Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Report is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on IRT's website at www.irtliving.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "strategy," "expects," "seeks," "believes," "potential," or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations as to the timing and amount of future dividends and anticipated benefits of our announced merger transaction with STAR. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions and our actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and not within our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Risks and uncertainties that might cause our future actual results and/or future dividends to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and other potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance and those of our residents as well as on the economy and real estate and financial markets; changes in market demand for rental apartment homes and pricing pressures, including from competitors, that could limit our ability to lease units or increase rents or that could lead to declines in occupancy and rent levels; uncertainty and volatility in capital and credit markets, including changes that reduce availability, and increase costs, of capital; inability of tenants to meet their rent and other lease obligations and charge-offs in excess of our allowance for bad debt; legislative restrictions that may delay or limit collections of past due rents; risks endemic to real estate and the real estate industry generally; impairment charges; the effects of natural and other disasters; delays in completing, and cost overruns incurred in connection with, our value add initiatives and failure to achieve projected rent increases and occupancy levels on account of the initiatives; the structure, timing and completion of our announced merger transaction with STAR and any effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the merger, including failure to realize the cost savings, synergies and other benefits expected to result from the merger; the ability to successfully integrate the IRT and STAR businesses; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including failure to receive required stockholder approvals; the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the merger in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the announced merger transaction; the risk that the merger and its announcement could have an adverse effect on our ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our customers and suppliers, and on our operating results and businesses generally; unexpected costs of REIT qualification compliance; unexpected changes in our intention or ability to repay certain debt prior to maturity; inability to sell certain assets within the time frames or at the pricing levels expected; costs and disruptions as the result of a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption; and share price fluctuations. Please refer to the documents filed by us with the SEC, including specifically the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC, which identify additional factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. In addition, the declaration of dividends on our common stock is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and depends upon a broad range of factors, including our results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, the annual distribution requirements under the REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, applicable legal requirements and such other factors as our Board of Directors may from time to time deem relevant. For these reasons, as well as others, there can be no assurance that dividends in the future will be equal or similar to the amount of the dividend described in this press release.

Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with its announced merger transaction with STAR, IRT filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of IRT common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed merger transaction. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on September 29, 2021, and includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus which was sent to the stockholders of IRT and the stockholders of STAR. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF IRT AND STAR ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by IRT and/or STAR through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by IRT are available free of charge on IRT's internet website at http://www.irtliving.com or by contacting IRT's Investor Relations Department by email at IRT@edelman.com or by phone at +1-917-365-7979. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by STAR are available free of charge on STAR's internet website at http://www.steadfastliving.com or by contacting STAR's Investor Relations Department by phone at +1-888-223-9951.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

IRT, STAR, their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the announced merger transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of IRT is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021, and its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021. Information about the directors and executive officers of STAR is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021, and in its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on June 14, 2021. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

