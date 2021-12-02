ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolutionizing Medical Claims and Bill Processing with Advanced Automation

Intelligent Document Processing is helping MOI automate medical billing and claims processes for data entry, bill review and reconciliation. Dr. Shannon...

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Not satisfied with Bright Health claim processing

I have had Bright Health coverage for three years, the last two under the Peak Health Alliance plan. I have not had satisfactory claim processing with Bright Health. In 2020, my premiums dropped from near $900 per month to the mid $600s for a bronze-level $6,850 deductible policy. This is the cost of being self-employed and having income above poverty level. Any other insurance company would cost about $300 per month more and have fewer options for providers in Summit County.
Leveraging Raritan KVM-over-IP Switches to Consolidate and Manage Complexity in Healthcare

Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in sophisticated, state-of-the-art medical devices and IT systems to provide high-quality care. However, traditional patient monitoring systems lack the centralized monitoring capabilities needed to streamline care. KVM-over-IP solutions can provide an efficient and cost-effective way for hospitals to monitor a wide variety of equipment from different manufacturers, as well as serve the needs of different users—from nurses, doctors, and consultants to IT and technical support. Read top tips on how Raritan KVM-based solutions can improve patient monitoring.
PA Health Information Exchange Expands Patient Data Sharing Network

ProVantaCare is a network of more than 80 health and human service providers. As a contracting entity, the healthcare organization provides streamlined contracting, network access, and data management services to its provider-owners. As a member of HSX, ProVantaCare said it will have greater access to patient health data, which is...
MiHIN Health IT Partnership Tackles SDOH Referral Interoperability

MiHIN will collaborate with health IT vendors Velatura Public Benefit Corporation and findhelp to provide a secure platform to connect patients with the social services they need. In particular, the collaboration will establish a national health information exchange (HIE) portal and advance shared application programming interfaces (APIs) for interoperable referrals.
Driving Agility and Resiliency in Healthcare with the Cloud

The pandemic put our healthcare system through challenges seldom seen before. The healthcare industry was quick to adapt and found that the cloud provided many opportunities. Traditional procurement methods of buying servers was not fast enough to support the vast surge capacity and remote worker access that was required. As a result, hospitals and health systems began to embrace cloud services for rapid capacity, remote care, Telemedicine, and even disaster recovery/resiliency. Please join Veritas to learn how the cloud is driving IT transformation and helping healthcare organizations:
Devon Doctors withdraws from Mayflower Medical Group bidding process

A healthcare provider has decided not to continue bidding for a contract to provide services for a group of GP practices. Devon Doctors said it wanted to focus on its core business of delivering NHS 111 and out-of-hours services. The Mayflower Medical Group has 39,000 patients registered at five sites...
Say goodbye to those surprise medical bills, really?!

It’s rare to get good news in the health care world, as the last 20 months have underscored for all of us. But come Jan. 1, health care consumers, including federal employees and retirees, will see an end to a problem that isn’t necessarily a daily aggravation, but one that’s a real doozy when it does pop up.
Thankful for ban on surprise medical bills

Let’s say you injure yourself in the backyard. You trip over an extension cord, fall off a 3-foot ledge and land face-first onto concrete pavers. You chip a front tooth, dislocate a pinkie, bash your forehead, splatter your nose and suffer a mild concussion. Someone carts you to an emergency...
The Keys to Unlocking Patient Satisfaction for a Smooth Revenue Cycle

Patient satisfaction is key to a smooth revenue cycle. As patients owe more out of pocket for healthcare costs, provider organizations need to reevaluate and develop patient satisfaction strategies that take the financial experience into account. Unfortunately, many organizations are already lagging with the shift to consumerism in healthcare. Understanding patient needs, tracking satisfaction, and offering the capabilities that patients want from their financial experience are all critical to not only elevating the patient experience but ensuring providers collect what is owed to them.
CHIME Initiative Focuses on Health IT Innovation, Clinician Satisfaction

- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation has announced an expanded collaboration with health IT vendor DrFirst in an effort to help CHIME members leverage innovative technology to improve clinician satisfaction and patient care delivery. The strategic advisory collaboration will consist of several initiatives that set out...
HHS secretary defends surprise-billing arbitration process

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is defending CMS' proposed surprise-billing rule, bashed by several medical groups as an unfair gift to health insurers, according to Kaiser Health News. The rule, released in two parts on Sept. 30 and July 2, represents the Biden administration's plan to enforce and implement the No...
Identity Infrastructure Key for Interoperability, Health IT Security

- Healthcare organizations should take an identity-centric interoperability approach to minimize health IT security risks involved in compliance with patient data sharing provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, according to a new Health-ISAC whitepaper. The 21st Century Cures Act information blocking provisions, which went into effect on April 5,...
Revolutionizing Medical Device Training to Meet Growing Demands [Video]

(BPT) - Dedicated to the advancement of healthcare innovation, Axis Research & Technologies reinvented medical device development research, training and testing through its world-class bio-skills training facilities and cadaver labs. Medical device companies, surgeons, educators, and hospitals can conduct pre-clinical medical device training in Axis’ signature 10,000 square foot high-tech, high-touch event facilities fully equipped with surgery suites, tissue sourcing, precision specimen preparation, lab equipment readiness, and advanced audiovisual and teletraining capabilities. Located in California, Baltimore and Nashville, Axis will expand into Chattanooga in early 2022 to meet the burgeoning demands of medical device companies and hospitals and to partner alongside for continued innovation, research and development. To learn more, visit www.axisrt.com.
VCU Health Epic EHR Implementation Aims to Boost Patient Experience

All VCU Health hospitals and clinics will implement the new system on the same day, except for VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital and its Warsaw location, which will follow in March 2022. “To deliver patient-centered care to everyone, we knew that we needed a fully connected network throughout our entire enterprise,”...
Bill boosting programs to help residents with disabilities advances

NEW JERSEY – Senator Anthony M. Bucco’s legislation that would strengthen access to medical and support services for working residents with disabilities was endorsed by the Senate this week. Bucco’s bill, S-3455, would enable more people to qualify for assistance, revising eligibility requirements for both the NJ Workability Program and...
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
