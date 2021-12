The government will not be outlawing snogging under mistletoe this Christmas, Sajid Javid said in revealing that the kiss is an annual tradition for him and his wife.The health secretary said it is a “Javid family tradition” for the pair to kiss under mistletoe when he said it was none of the government’s business if people choose to kiss strangers.The discussion comes after reports of Christmas parties being cancelled amid concerns over the omicron variant of coronavirus.Some scientists have also warned that the risk of a fourth wave of Covid is too large for people to be attending big Christmas...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO