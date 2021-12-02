ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AssetMark To Attend The Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) - Get AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Report today announced that the Company will be attending the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7 in New York, NY.

The Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Goldman Sachs.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Contacts Investors:Taylor J. Hamilton, CFAHead of Investor Relations InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: Alaina KleinmanHead of PR & Communications alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Firm Is Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. - GNOG

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") ( GNOG ),relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice And Regained Compliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (SDAC) announces that on December 1, 2021, as a result of its failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq's listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Concord, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Adds 2 Revenue Generating Warehouse Buildings To Its Asset Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted 2 warehouse buildings totaling $3.5 million USD in property value.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

LOANDEPOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating LoanDepot On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against loanDepot (LDI) - Get loanDepot, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against loanDepot on September 3, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of loanDepot have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Next10, INC. Record-Breaking November 2021 - $3.3 Million

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc. dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is thrilled to announce that during the month of November 2021, UHC's subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had a record-breaking November exceeding $3.3 Million Dollars in gross revenue. This is the highest gross revenue month for Ultimate Logistics, LLC since their inception. The company is on track to exceed $30 million dollars in gross revenue for 2021, which is a 50% increase over 2020's gross revenue.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Services#Wealth Management#Company#Assetmark Inc#Pr Communications
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises American Track On Its Recapitalization With DFW Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Track, a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (Hilltop) and PNC Mezzanine Capital (PNC MC), on its recapitalization with DFW Capital Partners (DFW). American Track is a leading provider of inspection, maintenance, repair and specialized construction services for industrial railroad infrastructure in the United States. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group, including Joe Conner, Ty Denoncourt, Trey Balson, Justin Icardo and George Stephenson.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Second Annual Survey For Private Equity-Owned Companies Released

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Group recently announced the launch of their second annual survey designed to capture health plan benchmark data specific to private equity-owned (PE-owned) companies. Recognizing this classification of companies is not typically represented in healthcare benchmark reports, Alterity aims to provide valuable insight...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs And The International Finance Forum Launch Green Finance Working Group

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs and the International Finance Forum (IFF) today launched the Green Finance Working Group ("the Working Group"), at the opening of the IFF 18 th Annual Meeting. The Working Group will provide a platform for companies to exchange and develop ideas on how best to leverage green finance innovations to advance the world's transition to a low-carbon economy.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the grant to 1 employee of non-statutory stock options for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 2,000 shares of Yumanity's common stock. The options will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. The options will have an exercise price of $3.83 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Yumanity's common stock on December 1, 2021, the grant date for the stock options, have a ten-year term and will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Yumanity Therapeutics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A RadNet Imaging Property For $2.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a RadNet Imaging property for $2.2 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately 6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.0% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Brompton Funds Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds ("Brompton" or the "Company") and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF (TSX: BEPR) and close the market.
MARKETS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages InnovAge Holding Corp. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 13 Deadline In Securities Class Action - INNV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with InnovAge's March 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") of the important December 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before January 18, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report securities from March 11, 2021 through November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy