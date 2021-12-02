ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ChargePoint Appoints Elaine L. Chao To Its Board Of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - Get ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the appointment of Elaine L. Chao to its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005876/en/

Secretary Chao has had a distinguished career as a national and global leader in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. She has been confirmed to two Cabinet positions by the United States Senate on a strong bipartisan basis. She served as both 24 th U.S. Secretary of Labor and the 18 th U.S. Secretary of Transportation. She was the first Asian-Pacific woman to serve in a Presidential Cabinet and is the longest-serving U.S. Cabinet secretary since World War II. Beyond her extensive government service, Secretary Chao has held many corporate and board of director leadership positions in such organizations as News Corp., Ingersoll Rand, Protective Life, Wells Fargo and Dole Food Company. Secretary Chao was also President and CEO of United Way America, Director of the Peace Corps, and a banker with Citicorp and Bank of America. She is currently on the boards of Kroger Co., Hyliion Holdings Corp. and Embark Technology, Inc.

"We are honored to appoint former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and U.S. Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao to our board of directors," said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. "Secretary Chao served under two Presidents and held leadership positions at The United Way of America, Peace Corps and Bank of America. Her policy and transportation experience helps strengthen our diverse board of technology, mobility and energy expertise."

She earned her master's in business administration from Harvard Business School after receiving her undergraduate degree in economics from Mount Holyoke College. Recognized for her extensive record of accomplishments and public service, she is also the recipient of 37 honorary doctorate degrees.

For more information about ChargePoint's board of directors, visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/about/board/.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 90 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint's North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

CHPT-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005876/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises American Track On Its Recapitalization With DFW Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Track, a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (Hilltop) and PNC Mezzanine Capital (PNC MC), on its recapitalization with DFW Capital Partners (DFW). American Track is a leading provider of inspection, maintenance, repair and specialized construction services for industrial railroad infrastructure in the United States. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group, including Joe Conner, Ty Denoncourt, Trey Balson, Justin Icardo and George Stephenson.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Hawaiian Electric Industries names L&L CEO to board of directors

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., or HEI, recently named Elisia Flores, CEO and vice chair of L&L Franchise, Inc., as the newest member of its board of directors, the company announced Tuesday. In addition to the new role, Flores will continue to serve as a director of American Savings Bank, or...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contentgine® Announces Appointment Of Frank Duggan To Its New Board Of Advisors

Longtime Industrial Senior Executive to Join Advisory Board of Fast-Growing Marketing Info-sourcing Company. Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, announced that it has appointed veteran industrial executive Frank Duggan of ABB to its board of advisors. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason McClelland, CMO at Algolia. Duggan, who...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Chao
hoosieragtoday.com

AgriNovus Indiana Announces Additions to its Board of Directors

AgriNovus Indiana, an initiative to fuel growth in Indiana’s agbioscience economy, announced today several additions to its board of directors. The board unanimously approved new seats for the following:. Brian Anderson, director of economic development, Wabash Valley Power Alliance. Anna Haldewang, founder and CEO, InsightTRAC. Ambassador Kip Tom, formerly of...
INDIANA STATE
aithority.com

Solulever Strengthens Its Advisory Board With The Appointment Of Veteran Business Leader And Industrial Tech Expert, Werner Boeing

Noted board executive and technology leader in FMCG, BioTech, and MedTech space, Werner Boeing is announced to Solulever advisory board. Solulever B.V., a global Digital Manufacturing Platform company Headquartered in The Netherlands, announced that its board of directors named a noted veteran business leader and industrial tech expert Werner Boeing to its advisory board.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BIT Mining Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that Mr. Shengwu Wu, the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), and Mr. Yu Wei, independent director and member of the Board, have resigned from their positions, effective November 30, 2021. Their resignations follow the Company's pivot away from mainland China, and focus on global deployment.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Wire#Hyliion Holdings Corp#Its Board Of Directors#Ev#The United States Senate#Labor#Transportation#Asian#U S Cabinet#News Corp#Protective Life#Wells Fargo#Dole Food Company#United Way America#The Peace Corps#Citicorp#Bank Of America#Kroger Co#Embark Technology#The United Way Of America
nddist.com

DDI System Appoints New Director of Business Development

SARASOTA, FL — DDI System, a provider of ERP & e-commerce software for wholesale distributors, announced Nov. 23 that David Greene has stepped into a new role with the company as director of business development. Greene, founder and former partner of a market-specific ERP for Foodservice Equipment and Supply dealers joined DDI System as a dedicated foodservice market specialist in January 2020. Greene’s wealth of industry expertise and trusted relationships strengthened DDI’s focus and growth in the foodservice equipment and supplies industry over the past year and a half.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

United Bankshares, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United") (NASDAQ: UBSI), the parent company of United Bank, announced the completion of its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the parent company of Essex Bank with $1.7 billion in assets, headquartered in the greater Richmond region. United now has approximately $29 billion in assets, with nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
BUSINESS
BBC

Parag Agrawal: Why Indian-born CEOs dominate Silicon Valley

Parag Agrawal, who was appointed this week as Twitter's CEO, has joined at least a dozen other Indian-born techies in the corner offices of the world's most influential Silicon Valley companies. Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, and the top bosses of IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks, VMWare and Vimeo...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Second Annual Survey For Private Equity-Owned Companies Released

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Group recently announced the launch of their second annual survey designed to capture health plan benchmark data specific to private equity-owned (PE-owned) companies. Recognizing this classification of companies is not typically represented in healthcare benchmark reports, Alterity aims to provide valuable insight...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Faraday Future Announces HSL As Exterior Lighting Supplier (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced HSL as the lead exterior lighting supplier for its flagship, ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005956/en/. HSL srl. supplies intelligent...
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

Leviton Names President & COO Daryoush Larizadeh as New CEO

Leviton has named Daryoush Larizadeh as its chief executive officer, effective as of December 1, 2021, the company announced. He will continue his responsibilities as president and COO, in addition to assuming the CEO role, Leviton adds. Larizadeh takes the reins of CEO from Don Hendler, who held the title...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further Strengthens its Advisory Board and Initiates Debtor-Creditor Guidance for Small Business Owners with the Appointment of New York Attorney, Wayne M. Greenwald.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further strengthens its Advisory Board with the appointment of New York Super Lawyer Wayne M. Greenwald, Esq. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice And Regained Compliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (SDAC) announces that on December 1, 2021, as a result of its failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq's listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Griffon Corporation ("Griffon" or the "Company") (GFF) - Get Griffon Corporation Report today confirmed that Voss Capital, LLC ("Voss"), a new 2% shareholder of the company, has provided notice of its intent to nominate three individuals to stand for election to the Griffon Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, currently scheduled for February 17, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HCMC Announces That Its Motion For Leave To Amend Its Complaint In Its Patent Infringement Case Against Phillip Morris Has Been Denied

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) HCMC announces that its Motion for Leave to Amend its Complaint in its patent infringement case against Phillip Morris has been denied. As a result, the Court has dismissed the case. HCMC is deeply disappointed in the Court's decision to dismiss the case and is exploring its options for appeal with its counsel, Cozen O'Connor.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy