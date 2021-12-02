ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latium Technologies Integrates Solar Powered Cameras To Job Site Insights® Smart Construction Platform

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

NISKU, AB, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Latium Technologies is thrilled to announce it has integrated Sensera's SiteCloud™ service and leading camera technology into its Job Site Insights® (JSI®) Smart Construction platform.

The integration of Sensera Systems' SiteCloud™ into JSI® streamlines workflow for project teams, providing a single pane of glass for a wide range of real-time jobsite information that now includes visual construction and/or heavy industrial site monitoring.

"Camera technology and real-time visual monitoring are playing an increasingly important role in today's workface of heavy industry best practices for active real time monitoring, security, and safety. Partnering with Sensera Systems further enhances the JSI® smart construction platform and its industry leading capabilities," said Latium Technologies' CEO, Mark Bryant. "We've been impressed with Sensera Systems' product and service offerings and are excited about where the technology can go to further our vision for the smart and integrated jobsite of the future."

Construction site monitoring and remote sensing are undergoing rapid change as new IoT, sensors, and the 'smart jobsite' take hold.

"Integrating our technology and partnering with Latium Technologies with this initiative benefits both firms' shared vision of achieving simplicity at the workface," said David Gaw, CEO and Founder of Sensera Systems. "We are excited to be part of this transformation in heavy industry and construction."

About Sensera Systems

Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy to deploy solar cameras. Our professional solutions are purpose built for the rigors of active jobsites, both large and small. Deployed on thousands of projects across North America, our solar/wireless solutions help project stakeholders stay informed and remotely manage their LEM, logistics, risk and safety from any location, in real-time. Securely managed from a single platform, our solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective real-time visual monitoring and documentation in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to setup and use within minutes. Learn more at SenseraSystems.com.

About Latium Technologies

Founded in 2019, Latium has quickly become a go-to IoT solutions provider for Heavy Industry in Canada. Working with multibillion-dollar companies like Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline, TC Energy and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our advanced analytics platform. Learn more at latiumtech.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latium-technologies-integrates-solar-powered-cameras-to-job-site-insights-smart-construction-platform-301436720.html

SOURCE Latium Technologies

