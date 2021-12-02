ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Aspen Declares Dividends On Preference Shares

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen") (NYSE:AHL) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared the following dividends on its Preference Shares:

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.3719 per share on its 5.95% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (NYSE:AHL PRC);
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.3516 per share on its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a $25 liquidation preference per share (NYSE:AHL PRD); and
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.56 per share on its 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares (NYSE: AHL PRE), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share, holders of which depositary shares will receive $0.35156 per depositary share.

The above dividends will be payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record as of December 15, 2021.

- Ends -

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Aspen reported $13.2 billion in total assets, $7.2 billion in gross reserves, $3.0 billion in total shareholders' equity and $3.7 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A-" by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and an "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best Company Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Aspen contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and 2 Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements using words such as "may," "seek," "will," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Aspen's current views, plans or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Aspen or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Aspen undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

There are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, factors affecting future results disclosed in Aspen's filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under Item 3D, "Risk Factors" in Aspen's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, each of which is incorporated herein by reference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005975/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy LGI Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from LGI. LGI announced on 0.12 that it would pay shareholders a 0.12 dividend of $same per share. On monthly, LGI will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $same lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Greif's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) fell by 4.93%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Greif has. Based on Greif's balance sheet as of September 2, 2021, long-term debt is at $2.09 billion and current debt is at $182.90 million, amounting to $2.27 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $99.80 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.17 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#The Board Of Directors#Ahl Prc#Best Company Inc#Sec
TheStreet

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 6, 2021

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (CDAQU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "CDAQ" and "CDAQW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDAQU."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. And Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. Announce The Filing Of Amendment No. 2 To The Registration Statement On Form S-4 By Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., With Q3 Results For Olive.com

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MDH, MDH.WS, MDH.U) today announced the filing by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of MDH with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with OP Group Holdings, LLC ("olive.com"), a payment services and online vehicle protection plans company, and Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., a new public company upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The Form S-4 includes Q3 results for olive.com tm and other information about olive.com's continuing strategic acquisition efforts with potential targets. The Form S-4 filing made by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
TheStreet

ADTRAN, Inc. Announces Date For Special Meeting Of Stockholders

ADTRAN, Inc., (ADTN) - Get ADTRAN, Inc. Report today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders ("Special Meeting") on January 6, 2022, to adopt the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of August 30, 2021, by and among ADTRAN, Inc., Acorn HoldCo, Inc., Acorn MergeCo, Inc., and ADVA Optical Networking SE, pursuant to which, among other things, ADTRAN, Inc. and ADVA Optical Networking SE agreed to combine their businesses through a merger and an exchange offer, respectively, and become subsidiaries of Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etftrends.com

Dividend ETFs Have Brought in Nearly $40 Billion This Year

In 2020, ETFs saw a record $504 billion in flows. According to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth, 2021 is set to blow that record out of the water. After the first 11 months of the year, flows have already eclipsed $800 billion. “By all accounts, we will be over $1 trillion...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

11 Upcoming Dividend Increases

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies that have a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

America First Multifamily Investors: A Solid Company But Not A Primary Target For Growth And Income Investors

The management is optimistic about America First Multifamily Investors’ future growth, income and Q3 results were above estimates. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) had a solid Q3 with better than expected earnings results. The management is optimistic about the future and the growth of the company. Rental income and occupancy rates are jumping back to pre-pandemic levels. The only big risk ATAX faces is the potential rate hike in 2022. The business model is stable but the stock is fairly valued with moderate growth in 2022 and 2023. The forward dividend yield is 7.00% which seems attractive for income investors but the future sustainability is far from secure. Income and growth investors might find Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) a better choice.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Lumen: 8% Yield, 12% Debt Reduction, Undervalued, Strong Dividend Coverage

LUMN yields 8.5%, with a 54% payout ratio - a 22% improvement. Today's telecoms are much different from those of days past, having to move into other business offerings in order to fight the attrition associated with traditional landline service. Formerly known as CenturyLink, a legacy telecom, Lumen Technologies (LUMN)...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) - Get Douglas Emmett, Inc Report, a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on January 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

WEC Energy boosts dividend, to push the implied yield even further above its peer group

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. announced Thursday plans to raise its quarterly dividend by 7.4%, to 72.75 cents a share from 67.75 cents, in the first quarter of 2022. The Milwaukee-based utility company's stock rallied 1.8% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.26%, which compares with the current yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.94% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. Separately, WEC introduced 2022 earnings per share guidance of $4.29 to $4.33, which surrounds the current FactSet consensus of $4.30. The stock has slipped 3.0% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has rallied 21.9%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Franklin Street Properties declares $0.32 special dividend

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) declares $0.32/share special dividend. Payable Jan. 12; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 29. The decision to declare a special dividend was a result of taxable gains realized on the company's previously disclosed dispositions of approximately $600 million of assets in the aggregate during 2021.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks To Buy for 2022

AbbVie's yield is three times that of the S&P 500 and it recently raised its payouts. ViacomCBS has exciting growth potential and also pays an above-average yield. Both stocks trade at incredibly low price-to-earnings multiples compared to their peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

Brookfield Renewable offers an attractive dividend plus tremendous growth prospects. Devon Energy has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 and expects its dividend to nearly double in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend has more than quadrupled over the past three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy