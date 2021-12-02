ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hess Midstream LP To Participate In Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) - Get Hess Midstream LP Class A Report ("Hess Midstream") announced today that Jonathan Stein, Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer Gordon, Vice President, Investor Relations, will meet with investors on December 8, 2021 at the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium.

A presentation has been posted in the "Investors" section of the Hess Midstream website at www.hessmidstream.com.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and current projections or expectations. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the filings made by Hess Midstream with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available to the public. Hess Midstream undertakes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005976/en/

