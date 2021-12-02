ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

European Meat Substitute Market 2021-2027: Foods For Tomorrow, Monde Nissin Corporation, Moving Mountains Foods, Premier Foods Plc And Schouten Europe Dominate

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Meat Substitute Market by Product Type, Source, And Category: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe is regarded as a potential market for meat substitute products. This is essentially attributable to the increase in vegan & flexitarian consumer base and rise in awareness among consumers regarding animal welfare.

In addition, consumers are opting for food products that are ethically sourced, healthy, cause low environmental impact, and are cost-effective, which boosts the demand for meat substitutes. Furthermore, consumers are gradually analyzing their meat consumption, owing to the health risks associated with red meat such as alarming rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, high blood cholesterol, and other conditions.

These factors have propelled the demand for meat substitutes in the European region. In addition, increase in social media influence majorly contributes toward the market growth. For instance, netizens uploading appealing images of meat-free meals alongside conscious and health-affirming hashtags (such as #veganfit and #consciouseating) on social media platforms has enabled to establish an online vegan community.

Hence, the spread of knowledge through social media platforms has been another crucial factor that augments the growth of the Europe meat substitute market. However, specialty meat substitute products are priced comparatively higher than their meat counterparts, which acts as a key restraint of the market.

On the contrary, manufacturers are developing technology to reduce the cost of plant-based meat ingredients and the process of extracting plant-based proteins, and are trying to improve the texture of plant-based meats. This can be regarded as an opportunity by manufacturers for further growth and expansion of the Europe meat substitute market through product diversification and innovation.The European meat substitute market is segmented into product type, source, category and country. By product type, the market is classified into tofu-based, tempeh-based, TVP-based, seitan-based, Quorn-based and others. Depending on source, it is categorized into soy-based, wheat-based, mycoprotein and others. On the basis of category, it is fragmented into frozen, refrigerated and shelf stable. Country wise, the market is studied across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. The key players operating in the Europe meat substitute industry include:

  • Foods for Tomorrow
  • Monde Nissin Corporation
  • Moving Mountains Foods
  • Premier Foods Plc
  • Rugenwalder Muhle Carl Muller GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Schouten Europe B.V.
  • Taifun-Tofu GmbH
  • The Meatless Farm
  • Vbites Foods Ltd.
  • Vivera Foodgroup

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current European meat substitute market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Major countries in Europe are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.
  • The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the European meat substitute industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

  • Tofu-Based
  • Tempeh-Based
  • Tvp-Based
  • Seitan-Based
  • Quorn-Based
  • Others

By Source

  • Soy-Based
  • Wheat-Based
  • Mycoprotein
  • Others

By Category

  • Frozen
  • Refrigerated
  • Shelf Stable

By Country

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6m2au

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-meat-substitute-market-2021-2027-foods-for-tomorrow-monde-nissin-corporation-moving-mountains-foods-premier-foods-plc-and-schouten-europe-dominate-301436517.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Artisan Bakery Market Size to Grow by USD 1.06 bn | Aryzta AG and Associated British Foods Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artisan bakery market is expected to be hindered by factors such as growing health concerns over diabetes and obesity and volatility of raw material prices. According to Technavio, the market is estimated to grow by USD 1.06 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

Norway checks Listeria controls at salmon producers; finds challenges

Listeria can be found in salmon production environments and on fish, according to a study in Norway. Researchers said fish with low levels of Listeria monocytogenes could enter the downstream supply so maintaining the cold chain during transportation and further processing is crucial to prevent growth in the final products.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Need for indoor shrimp farming: 50% of shrimps are imported

The global demand for shrimp consumption is on the rise due to its growing popularity. According to World Wildlife, the global community imports almost 50% of shrimps from China and Thailand. That’s a good percentage! Some countries like the US and India are in the race, but neither is producing half of the supply-demand.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Plant Based Foods#Red Meat#Market Segments#European#Monde Nissin Corporation#Moving Mountains Foods#Premier Foods Plc#Researchandmarkets Com
News Channel Nebraska

12 Fun European Christmas Food Traditions to Try

Originally Posted On: https://www.aswesawit.com/european-christmas-food-traditions/. Sitting together for a Christmas day meal is a worldwide tradition, but what is served during the festive season differs from country to country. Europe has an extensive history with this particular holiday and each country has diverse ways of preparing and enjoying traditional Christmas dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bakery and Snacks

Beneo to ramp up global prebiotic chicory root fibre supply

Beneo is pumping more than €30m into expanding capacity at two of its prebiotic chicory root fibre production sites, in Chile and Belgium. The work on the sites in Pemuco, Chile, and Oreye, Belgium, will begin in 2022 and will increase capacity by more than 40% to meet rising customer demand and drive further growth within the market. Beneo operates another three production sites – in Leuven-Wijgmaal in Belgium, Obrigheim in Germany and Confienza in Italy – that employ a total workforce of over 1,000 employees. The company’s footprint stretches into more than 80 countries worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Food Navigator

JBS to bring cultivated meat to market by 2024 with BioTech Foods deal

Meat major JBS has said that it expects to bring cultivated meat to the European market by 2024 after acquiring control of Spanish start-up BioTech Foods,. JBS will become the majority shareholder in BioTech Foods. The acquisition marks JBS’s entry into the cultivated protein space and comes as the company, the world’s largest protein group, diversifies its portfolio to include emergent areas such as plant-based products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
The Poultry Site

Planterra Foods launches plant-based chicken cutlet

The True Bite Plant-Based Chicken Cutlet will be marketed under the brand OZO, and will be offered alongside Planterra's Plant-Based Chicken Shreds. Planterra said the products stand out on the market as unique and comparable in flavour and texture to that of real-whole muscle chicken. The products will hit grocery...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Use Of Textured Soy Protein To Impart Unique Textural Properties To Food And As A Meat Substitute To Drive Market Revenue Growth: Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled " Textured Soy Protein Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), By Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, and Organic), By Application (Food [Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery] and Feed), and By Region Forecast To 2028."
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Pet Food Market Planning Structure - Research 2021-2027 | Research Informatic

Pet humanization has recently gained a lot of attention in the mainstream media. In the pet food market, the shift from pet ownership to pet breeding has been a critical and defining development, particularly in industrialized countries. A pet is owned by more than one-third of all households in developed countries. Research Informatic announces the release of the Pet Food market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Pet Food research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Consumer Goods industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
PET SERVICES
studyfinds.org

Red meat and processed food linked to sharp rise in diet-related deaths

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Red meat and processed foods like bacon, sausage, and burgers are contributing to a “sharp increase” in diet-related deaths, a new study warns. Researchers from Michigan State University say the worldwide increase in processed meat consumption over the last three decades appears to have a connection to over 10,000 more deaths from preventable illnesses related to what people eat in recent years. These conditions include bowel cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Brazilian authorities uncover group selling horse meat to restaurants

Authorities have arrested six people after finding horse meat being sold for use in burgers in a state of southern Brazil. They were arrested in Caxias do Sul as part of an operation led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio Grande do Sul. Operation Hipo began two months ago...
AMERICAS
Reuters

India revokes patent for PepsiCo's Lay's potatoes

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India has revoked a patent for a potato variety grown exclusively for PepsiCo Inc's popular Lay's potato chips, according to an order issued on Friday by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority. In 2019, PepsiCo sued some Indian farmers based...
BUSINESS
thefishsite.com

Startup to build UK's largest shrimp farm

The biosecure recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) aims to operate using green energy from an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant to provide heat and power, while organic residues will be returned to the AD plant to create more green energy. The startup has been founded by two Cheltenham restauranteurs, Litu Mohiuddin and...
AGRICULTURE
ccenterdispatch.com

Dairy Market Report November 2021

Recent trends in production and herd sizes may be pointing toward a fundamental change taking place in the collective calculus of producing milk, a shift from repeated spurts of dairy herd and output expansion in the face of persistently reduced milk prices since 2014. U.S. Department of Agriculture data through...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Cooked meat firm O’Brien Fine Foods acquires Bearfields of London

O’Brien Fine Foods, one of Ireland’s leading producers of cooked meats, including the Brady Family, Homebird, and Green Farm brands, has acquired food producer Bearfields of London. Effective from 1 December 2021, O’Brien Fine Foods has acquired the brand and business of established branded and own-label raw and cooked ham...
BUSINESS
yoursun.com

New European food market opens in North Port

NORTH PORT — Oksana Radkovska came to the United States from Ukraine with her two young children four years ago. Still learning English, she took a job at PGT Industries in Venice to support her small family. “It was hard work and long hours, and I needed to spend more...
NORTH PORT, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy