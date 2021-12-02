ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Planning begins to turn local church into housing development

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Plans are in the works to convert an old Catholic church into a new housing development for Lawrenceville.

E Properties and Development is proposing to transform the former Holy Family Church on 44th Street - once known as the “Polish Cathedral" - into 25 condominiums, with another 21 townhouses to be built around it.

E Properties will brief the city planning commission on the proposal next week.

