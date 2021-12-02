Planning begins to turn local church into housing development

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Plans are in the works to convert an old Catholic church into a new housing development for Lawrenceville.

E Properties and Development is proposing to transform the former Holy Family Church on 44th Street - once known as the “Polish Cathedral" - into 25 condominiums, with another 21 townhouses to be built around it.

E Properties will brief the city planning commission on the proposal next week.