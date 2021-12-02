ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Werner Enterprises Integrates With Decisiv To Expand Its Repair Network

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, has announced a new data integration with the Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform into its Werner EDGE Application Programming Interface (API) powered applications. Werner is the first carrier to implement this integration, which aims to expand Werner's repair network to more than 13,000 repair shops in the company's vendor network. Werner currently has integrated with over 33 percent of its comprehensive vendor network for improved efficiencies as part of an ongoing innovation strategy.

"Werner Enterprises is pleased to be working with Decisiv as part of our long-term plan to implement technology solutions that move both Werner and the industry forward," said Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. "Now more than ever, there is a need to increase efficiencies in our industry. Through continued investment in our technology, we are able to improve our response times, remedy breakdowns quickly for improved safety and provide better customer service by communicating status updates faster and more accurately to our drivers and customers."

Through this integration, Werner now has immediate access to 5,000 repair shops through the Decisiv network. This has resulted in significantly fewer direct calls because estimates are now automatically uploaded to Werner's Breakdown Management system. Estimates can be approved or denied with the click of a button. The integration saves an estimated 15 minutes per repair order, resulting in improved safety, productivity and driver satisfaction while boosting the fleet's production capability.

"Decisiv has made integration across the repair life cycle very easy through a comprehensive API suite and detailed documentation," said Mahon. "Their team provided hands-on support throughout the integration process, which resulted in an expedited development process for Werner."

"The ability to automate the repair event will save us time and lend itself to focus more on our professional drivers," said Werner's General Manager of Road Breakdown William Stawowczyk. "We will now be able to create an environment in which the driver's support team is more informed, allowing us to maximize their time."

"Werner's plan to use our Decisiv SRM technology to implement a consistent and effective repair process across its service locations will quickly result in tremendous gains in service management efficiency," said Decisiv President and Chief Executive Officer Dick Hyatt. "It is going to have a positive impact on Werner's efficiency through quicker estimate creation and approval processes, which benefits the company, its service operation and professional drivers. We are very pleased to have Werner as part of our growing SRM ecosystem."

To find out more about Werner and its advancements in technology, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Decisiv

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for the nearly 5,000 service locations across North America that manage more than 3.5 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. Through Decisiv's SRM platform, dealers, service providers, manufacturers, and fleet and asset managers can communicate and collaborate during every service event. The SRM solution streamlines the entire asset service management process bringing all the necessary diagnostic, telematics and asset information together for all participants, and delivers it at the point of service. This level of connectivity and collaboration drives an unrivaled level of service performance and asset optimization that gets trucks back on the road faster so fleets see higher revenue per asset and lower costs. Service providers using SRM establish efficient communication, better controls and increased productivity in service operations that enables them to become trusted partners to fleets. For manufacturers, SRM enhances the value of service networks and provides data and analytics to help develop more reliable and efficient commercial assets. For more information, visit  www.decisiv.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and CommunicationsWerner Enterprises, Inc.402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065 fthayer@werner.com

