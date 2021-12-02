Kansas City Southern's Strong Operational Performance Drives Record Grain Performance

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) - Get Kansas City Southern Report announces that it achieved record daily average grain carloads in Nov., 2021, exceeding the previous record for daily average grain carloads set in Oct., 2021. KCS achieved this record by delivering all-time low cross-border grain shuttle train cycle times.

"These grain milestones are the result of continuous improvement initiatives and an intense focus on our service," stated John Orr, KCS executive vice president operations. "They are the result of months of challenging our historic processes and engaging at a deeper level to improve our customer value proposition."

"Based on a record of strong operational performance, KCS is able to provide consistent and excellent service to its customers," stated Michael Naatz, KCS executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Our grain customers have benefitted from improved equipment availability and cycle times, better positioning them to win in their markets."

KCS' rail lines receive and originate shipments of grain and grain products for delivery to a variety of consumers in the U.S. and Mexico. KCS' cross-border grain shipments represent some of the longest lengths of haul on the network, originating in the midwestern U.S. states of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska and moving into central and southern Mexico.

An intense cross-functional focus on customer service and operational performance is driving near record velocity and dwell performance at KCS. These improvements in performance metrics benefit grain customers, as well as KCS' customers in all other sectors.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005917/en/