Riley Permian Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 on December 13, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close.

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

  • U.S./Canada Toll Free, 1-888-330-2214
  • International, +1 646-960-0161
  • Conference ID number 5405646

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website ( www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until December 28, 2021 by calling:

  • 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199
  • Conference ID number 5405646

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.Riley Permian is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow per share through the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact: Rick D'Angelo405-438-0126 IR@rileypermian.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-schedules-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301436718.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

