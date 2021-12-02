Caleres Debuts At No. 68 On Newsweek's Annual Most Responsible Company List

Caleres (CAL) - Get Caleres, Inc. Report has been named by Newsweek to the 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. Caleres debuted at No. 68 in the rankings following the publication of its inaugural Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report earlier this year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

Each year thousands of companies are considered with only 500 making the final list from Newsweek. Caleres ranked 10 th in the Consumer Goods category and the top fashion and footwear company in the rankings. The award recognizes companies for their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), particularly related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

"As a 140+ year old company, we have a long history of doing the right thing. It is truly part of our DNA," said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres. "We issued our first ESG report earlier this year and this recognition is humbling and a strong reinforcement that we are on the right track to make further progress toward our sustainability goals. We believe how we do business is as important as the business we do and over the long term, the most responsible companies will be the most profitable."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

To learn more about Caleres' sustainability efforts and read its ESG report visit: https://www.caleres.com/c/-/media/caleres/about-us-new/final-esg/caleres-esg-report-042221-12pm.pdf. You can view the entire 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

