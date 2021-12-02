American Financial Group, Inc. Management To Participate In Meetings Hosted By Wolfe Research

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get American Financial Group, Inc. Report announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Anthony (Tony) J. Mercurio, Executive Vice President, Great American Insurance Group, will meet with investors in a virtual forum hosted by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

While there will be no Company presentation, the investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG's website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

