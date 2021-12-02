ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American Financial Group, Inc. Management To Participate In Meetings Hosted By Wolfe Research

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get American Financial Group, Inc. Report announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Anthony (Tony) J. Mercurio, Executive Vice President, Great American Insurance Group, will meet with investors in a virtual forum hosted by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

While there will be no Company presentation, the investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG's website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005936/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises American Track On Its Recapitalization With DFW Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Track, a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital (Hilltop) and PNC Mezzanine Capital (PNC MC), on its recapitalization with DFW Capital Partners (DFW). American Track is a leading provider of inspection, maintenance, repair and specialized construction services for industrial railroad infrastructure in the United States. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group, including Joe Conner, Ty Denoncourt, Trey Balson, Justin Icardo and George Stephenson.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice And Regained Compliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (SDAC) announces that on December 1, 2021, as a result of its failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq's listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SJW Group To Present At The Bank Of America 2021 Water Conference

SJW Group (SJW) - Get SJW Group Report, the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility in the United States, based on estimated rate base, has been invited to present at the Bank of America Water Conference on Dec. 6, 2021. Eric W. Thornburg, chair, president and CEO of SJW...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In BofA Securities Home Care Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Monday, December 6, at 3:40 pm ET.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

MDH Acquisition Corp. And Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. Announce The Filing Of Amendment No. 2 To The Registration Statement On Form S-4 By Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., With Q3 Results For Olive.com

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MDH, MDH.WS, MDH.U) today announced the filing by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of MDH with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with OP Group Holdings, LLC ("olive.com"), a payment services and online vehicle protection plans company, and Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc., a new public company upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The Form S-4 includes Q3 results for olive.com tm and other information about olive.com's continuing strategic acquisition efforts with potential targets. The Form S-4 filing made by Olive Ventures Holdings, Inc. can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AutoZone Announces Change To Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, today announced that Mark Finestone, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Customer Satisfaction, will retire in early 2022. "I give special thanks to Mark Finestone for his many contributions and years of remarkable service...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolfe Research#Afg#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

United Bankshares, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United") (NASDAQ: UBSI), the parent company of United Bank, announced the completion of its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the parent company of Essex Bank with $1.7 billion in assets, headquartered in the greater Richmond region. United now has approximately $29 billion in assets, with nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SEQUENTIAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sequential Brands Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) - Get Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Sequential on March 16, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Sequential have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Firm Is Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. - GNOG

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") ( GNOG ),relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - PTON

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Second Annual Survey For Private Equity-Owned Companies Released

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Group recently announced the launch of their second annual survey designed to capture health plan benchmark data specific to private equity-owned (PE-owned) companies. Recognizing this classification of companies is not typically represented in healthcare benchmark reports, Alterity aims to provide valuable insight...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement For Business Combination With Fathom Holdco, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (the "Company" or "Altimar") (ATMR) , announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Fathom Holdco, LLC ("Fathom OpCo").
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Citizens Financial Group Inc. Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) traded today at $51.54, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares. Based on a current price of $50.94, Citizens Financial Group Inc. is currently 55.3% above...
STOCKS
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Solution Financial Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI; OTCQX: SLNFF), a provider of sourcing and leasing solutions for luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles, yachts and other high value assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Solution Financial, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
MARKETS
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Tech Water Center researchers working with Native American groups

COOKEVILLE – It has been more than a century since the formal removal of Native American tribes from their traditional territories. Since then, decisions by government agencies and structures have impacted their way of life with little input from Native Americans themselves. For Jeff Schaeffer, director of the Water Center...
COOKEVILLE, TN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy