Normandy Park, WA

Free 'Narnia Night' event promises holiday enchantment in Normandy Park on Sat., Dec. 11

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 1 day ago
Free Narnia Night event promises holiday enchantment in Normandy Park, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Normandy Park United Church of Christ invites all to visit on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. to enter the enchanted world of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S.Lewis on a whimsical walking tour of approximately 20 minutes around the church property.

On your stroll you’ll meet characters like Mr. Tumnus, the White Witch and Father Christmas. Enjoy music, treats and activities. Guests are advised to please dress for the weather and be sure to wear your mask. No reservations are necessary.

Free and open to all, this event is sure to delight children and the “child” in all of us and inspire holiday wonder.

Check out their website for more information and to learn more about this vibrant congregation: www.npucc.org.

Also check out the event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2953220001594437.

Normandy Park United Church of Christ is located at 19247 1st Ave S., Normandy Park, WA 98148:

