ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the Chargers plummets after loss to Broncos

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter their 28-13 loss on the road to the Broncos, confidence in the Chargers by our surveyors has drastically plummeted. According to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, only 25 percent of participating fans are confident that the team...

www.boltsfromtheblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Says Bengals Are One of the Best Bets of Week 11

Will the Bengals beat the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas?. Cincinnati is one of Jason La Canfora's best bets of the week. The Bengals are 1-point favorites in Sin City. "Just don't let Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc here, Bengals, and you will be in good shape," La Canfora wrote. "Plenty of Joe Mixon running at those ends is in order. We saw what happened when the Chiefs took what was there, and the Raiders have to respect the Bengals' many weapons in the passing game as well. The bye came at the perfect time for Cincy to reset and get healthy, while the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Chiefs that puts them at a crossroads. They haven't closed a season strong in a long time and Joe Burrow will be feeling as refreshed and renewed as he has in quite some time. The Bengals defense may not be as good as it looked the first six weeks, but I also don't believe it can be as consistently bad moving forward as it was in the last two weeks before their bye."
NFL
Mile High Report

7 things I think I think after the Broncos’ impressive 28-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers

Facing a must-win game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos put forth arguably their best performance of the season in a 28-13 victory that should have never been that close. If not for an injury to Teddy Bridgewater and a rather shaky call on Ronald Darby, the game could have turned into a true blowout. Instead, Broncos Country will have to “settle” for a 15-point victory.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos GM George Paton praised WR Courtland Sutton and WR Tim Patrick. Paton has been on record saying he would reward top in-house players: “If you let them go, you have no chance (at winning).” (Troy Renck) Chargers. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reports Chargers DT Linval Joseph is unvaccinated and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Broncos#Bengals#Sb Nation#American Football#Sb Nation Reacts#Cincy#Draftkings Sportsbook
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Injuries continue to pile up for the Steelers after loss to the Chargers

If there is one thing the Pittsburgh Steelers could use, it would be a week where they don’t suffer any serious injuries. Now, that is a tough ask in the sport of football, but the Steelers are an extremely banged up group now past the midway point of the season.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Way Back When: The Broncos' quarterback history with the Chargers

Comparing the early years of the Denver Broncos with those of the Chargers (Los Angeles in 1960, then San Diego) is like comparing the poor house to the high-rent district. The Chargers had Sid Gillman as their head coach, future Hall of Famer and father of the modern passing game. The Broncos did not.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

How can the Broncos’ offense succeed against the Chargers?

Every Monday, Tim Jenkins comes on Broncos Country Tonight to talk Denver Broncos offensive football. Normally they review the previous game, but with the bye week they focused more on the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jenkins is a good listen. I’m absolute with his analysis this week...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Steelers takeaways after gut-wrenching Week 11 loss to Chargers

It was a difficult loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. They had a comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but it fell short after a clutch drive by the LA franchise. Pittsburgh succumbed 41-37 despite scoring 27 points in the fourth...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos enjoyed their bye week by getting healthy and by signing both Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton to contract extensions. Coming off a bad home loss, those moves helped improve the mood a bit in Broncos Country, but they face a tough Los Angeles Chargers team here in Week 12.
NFL
Mile High Report

How can the Broncos beat the Chargers?

The Broncos are fresh off their week off and begin what is essentially their playoffs. With five division contests spread out over the final seven games, Fangio can’t afford a letdown game if he’s to justify keeping his job for 2022. First up is the Los Angeles Chargers, a team led by the 38-year-old Brandon Staley and his franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
NFL
inglewoodtoday.com

Chargers travel to Denver Broncos

The Chargers come into Week 12 sitting at 6-4, but they certainly don’t like to make it easy for themselves. They had another contest go right down to the wire on Sunday night against the Steelers. Justin Herbert and the Chargers stole victory from the jaws of defeat in the dying moments. Here is our Chargers vs. Broncos pick and prediction for the divisional bout along with the NFL odds.
NFL
boltbeat.com

3 LA Chargers who deserve the most blame for Week 12 loss to Broncos

This was just an awful showing for Senio Kelemete, who was playing in place of Matt Feiler. Many Charger fans wanted to see the team turn to rookie Brenden Jaimes, who played really well in the preseason and seemingly has a high ceiling. Instead, the Bolts turned to Kelemete as Jaimes is "not ready" and Kelemete himself did not appear to be ready himself. The veteran guard played horribly in this game.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

With renewed confidence, Chargers look forward to playing at Denver

DENVER — He was worked up to the point he had to work out, the Chargers’ collapse so epic that Austin Ekeler was left on the floor. And he didn’t even play. “I just remember doing pushups after that game,” Ekeler recalled. “I was just so mad…For whatever reason, when I get mad, I have to vent. I have to start working out.”
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Broncos First Half Game Thread

It’s game day, Chargers fans. It’s been awhile since the team’s last divisional matchup and they’ve got a great opportunity to stay undefeated against a Broncos team that’s currently decimated by injuries at several key positions, including both of their starting offensive tackles. Can this be a massive day for...
NFL
9News

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) and Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
Mile High Report

Chargers at Broncos second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened up the second quarter with Teddy Bridgewater questionable to return with injury, so it was Drew Lock under center. Denver called back-to-back run plays to open up the second quarter to get down inside the Los Angeles Chargers 10 yard line. The drive began to stall...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy