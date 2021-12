The Arizona Coyotes return home to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena for the team's first Friday night home game of the season. This will be the Coyotes' first game of December and starts a stretch of four home games over the next 12 days. Puck drop with the Golden Knights is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be will be streamed exclusively on Hulu or ESPN+(Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall; Analyst: Ray Ferraro).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO