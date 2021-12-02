ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Gordon Continues the Never-Ending Fight for a Woman’s Right to Choose With ‘Grass Jeans’

By Brenna Ehrlich
wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. wars over a woman’s right to choose this week, Kim Gordon is out with her first new music since 2019’s No Home Record: “Grass Jeans,” a track whose December sales will be donated to Fund Texas Choice, which provides women in that state with travel to abortion...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Kim Gordon on Divorce, Art and Life After Sonic Youth

Kim Gordon wants to get a burger at the Apple Pan, a tiny burger joint on Los Angeles’ West Side that opened in 1947 and which she began frequenting as a kid. She leans forward on her stool to catch the counterman’s eye: “I’ll have a hickory burger, no cheese – and could I get a slice of raw onion on that?” Gordon, who played bass and shared vocals in the heroically inventive noise band Sonic Youth, is awesomely overdressed for the place: black top with a dramatic horizontal slit exposing her lower back; matching black miniskirt; black heels. “My family used to live in a house on the other side of Pico, then we moved to another house close by, and we always came here,” Gordon says. “There was this guy, Gordon, who worked here for years. I remember him as this tall guy who just progressively got fatter as time went on.” She smiles at this memory, then gestures across the street, where an enormous mall looms. “You can see how this place is just dwarfed by new developments now.” Not that change is necessarily bad. She just noticed a Guitar Center next door: “I’m actually looking for a tremolo pedal. . .”
papermag.com

Kim Gordon's New Single Helps Fund Access to Abortion

As the topic of abortion bans and potentially the fate of Roe v. Wade once again comes before the Supreme Court, the debate over women's rights and whether or not they should have autonomy over their bodies is now squarely in the public eye. And while the fate of that conversation may be tenuous given the state of our current judicial reality, artists aren't taking it lying down.
Stereogum

Kim Gordon – “Grass Jeans”

A couple years ago, Kim Gordon released her impressive debut solo album, No Home Record, and since then she’s taken those songs on the road and linked up with Aaron Dilloway for a new Body/Head record. Today, she’s releasing a new single called “Grass Jeans,” with all of this month’s proceeds going to Fund Texas Choice.
mxdwn.com

Kim Gordon Unveils New Track “Grass Jeans,” All Proceeds Donated To Fund Texas Choice

Sonic Youth guitarist Kim Gordon just released her newest music since releasing her solo album No Home Record, a track titled “Grass Jeans.” The track is very guitar-heavy, with the bass guiding the song and Gordon’s distinctive punk voice. It’s an electric call for independence and claiming what you want — perfect for the cause the song supports. All of the proceeds the song gains this month will be donated to Fund Texas Choice (previously known as Fund Texas Women), which helps Texans travel to abortion clinics.
Kim Gordon
Donald Trump
thebrag.com

Listen to Kim Gordon’s new song for a good cause, ‘Grass Jeans’

Kim Gordon has released ‘Grass Jeans’, a new song for a good cause. The single is her first new music since 2019’s No Home Record. All proceeds from the single in December will go to Fund Texas Choice, a non-profit organisation that pays for people from the state to travel to abortion clinics.
NME

Kim Gordon shares new song ‘Grass Jeans’ for Texas abortion charity

Kim Gordon has shared a new track called ‘Grass Jeans’ in aid of Fund Texas Choice, an organisation that provides women in Texas with travel to abortion clinics. The song marks the first solo material from the former Sonic Youth member since her debut album, 2019’s ‘No Home Record’. “Take...
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
