Dustin Tokarski placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocols

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres announced on Thursday that goalie Dustin Tokarski has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been called up from the Rochester Americans.

Luukkonen is 6-6-0 with the Amerks. He’s supporting a 3.42 goals against and .888 save percentage.

After an ugly October, Luukkonen put together a good few weeks in November. During that stretch he earned AHL Player of the Week honors which included a 32-save shutout.