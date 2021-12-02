ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Visa Stock Popped Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

On a pretty "up" day for the stock market in general, shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) were up even more than most -- up nearly three times as much as the S&P 500 , in fact. By the time trading closed for the day, Visa stock had gained 4.3%.

You can thank The Wall Street Journal for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ehbyw_0dCcQXh700

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

In a front-page article in the business and finance section of Thursday's paper, the Journal reported that "credit card applications hit [a] pandemic high" in October. But while that was the headline, the subhead to this story was even more amazing. As it turns out, "almost 27% of U.S. consumers said in October that they had applied for a credit card in the past 12 months."

One in 4 Americans just applied for a new credit card? Do you think that might be good news for Visa's business? Because I kind of think it might be.

Now what

It's worth pointing out that this good news for Visa might not necessarily be as good for all of the banks that Visa does business with. As the Journal points out, banks charge interest on balances that are carried month to month, but while consumers seem eager to shop with credit cards, multiple stimulus payments from the government have left them flush with cash so that they don't necessarily need to carry a balance these days (and pay interest on that balance).

Result: "Credit-card balances remain $123 billion lower than they were at the end of 2019."

That's actually kind of bad news for banks, which are bearing all the costs of extended credit, but not making all the profit they would like to, in the form of interest payments on credit card debt. It's not a problem for Visa, however, which gets to collect its 1.3% to 2.5% transaction fees on every sale made using its cards -- whether that sale ends up generating interest for the banks or not.

Simply put: More cards means more money for Visa, and that's why the stock went up today .

10 stocks we like better than Visa
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Visa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Top 2 Discounted Tech Stocks I’d Buy in December

The Canadian market came crashing down in the last week of November. Still, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up over 15% on the year. The new COVID-19 variant only added fuel to the fire in the last week of November. The Canadian stock market was already sliding when news broke of the new variant. With all the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the market end December at a loss.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Credit Card Debt#The Wall Street Journal#Americans
Benzinga

Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower Friday morning in sympathy with DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi said it will ensure that American depositary shares (ADSs) will...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Down 60% (or More) From Their 52-Week Highs

Inovio's future hinges on its potential coronavirus vaccine as well as lesser-known candidates. Pinterest has been losing users, but it's likely a temporary phase that won't affect long-term plans. As we're getting close to the end of the year, it's safe to say that the stock market has performed pretty...
STOCKS
Street.Com

What Is Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Ever since a disappointing earnings report, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) have been on a downward spiral — falling by 23% in November and losing up to one-fifth of their value in the last week alone. Some of that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Pot Stocks Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Tilray All Had a Rough Week

Investors have turned decidedly bearish on Canadian pot stocks of late. Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Tilray were among the worst performers in the group this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Time

Here Is What a Stock Split Means for the Average Investor

New York Yankee legend Yogi Berra once said, “You better cut my pizza into four slices because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.”. But the pizza pie is still worth the same no matter how many slices you cut it into. That’s essentially what a stock split is. A...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DocuSign Stock Got Shredded on Friday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of DocuSign ( DOCU -42.23% ) were...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy